An amazing evening full of love, laughter, and wonderful events to always have in our hearts! Enjoying happiness and romance lets us make wonderful memories in an intimate, comfortable environment.

Lagos Are You Ready

iKooK, an innovative platform putting together food lovers with carefully selected private chefs, is excited to share a memorable Valentine’s Day celebration designed to honour love and strengthen connections among people.

You are invited to enjoy an evening with great cuisine, fun, and fresh relationships on February 15, 2025. Perhaps you’re looking forward to mingling with other foodies or spending the night with the one you love; this special event promises to make your Valentine’s Day celebration like anything else.

What Awaits You at iKooK’s Valentine’s Day Special

The evening starts with a lavish 3-course gourmet dinner, carefully curated by some of the finest private chefs partnered with iKooK.

From tantalizing appetizers to decadent desserts, each dish will showcase the art of personalized cuisine, creating a feast that’s as special as the occasion itself.

The event will feature an exclusive wine-tasting session for those who appreciate fine wine, offering a selection of premium wines perfectly paired with each course.

Discover new favourites, learn from wine experts, and savour the perfect blend of flavours.

As the night unfolds, guests can enjoy a wide range of engaging activities designed to bring out the fun and spark connection:

A lively photo booth session to capture the evening’s most memorable moments with friends, partners, and even new acquaintances.

Interactive games and networking opportunities give you a perfect chance to meet fellow food lovers, make new friends, and share the joy of the celebration.

Karaoke for those who want to unleash their inner performers and sing the night away.

Butler’s passed Hors D’oeuvres throughout the event, ensuring that everyone has a bite of something exquisite.

A specially designed food station adds even more variety and surprise, allowing guests to sample a range of unique culinary creations.

Celebrate with someone special or enjoy a fun night with friends at iKooK’s Valentine’s Day Special, where romance, laughter, and exceptional food await you.

Why Choose iKooK

At iKooK, we believe that food is more than simply a source of nutrition; it is a way to bring people together, make lasting impressions, and celebrate life’s memorable events.

Our global network connects customers with outstanding private chefs who design dishes to their exact likes and preferences, providing an exceedingly personalized dining experience.

For this special Valentine’s Day event, we’ve selected the best food, entertainment, and luxury to create an evening as special as the guests.

Whether you’re here to express love, friendship, or simply the joy of fine food, iKooK promises a fantastic time.

Event Details:

Date: February 15, 2025

Time: 3:00PM

Location: Lekki, Lagos, NG.

Tickets: Send an email to bookings@ikook.co.uk

Don’t miss out!

Never miss out secure your spot now and prepare for an evening full of delicious food, engaging events, and memories that will last forever. If you are enjoying yourself with a partner or having a night of mingling, iKooK’s Valentine’s Day Special is a great way to make this special occasion even more memorable.

About iKooK

iKooK is dedicated to bringing exceptional culinary experiences to people’s homes and events.

By connecting individuals with skilled private chefs, iKooK makes it easy to enjoy personalized, restaurant-quality meals no matter the occasion.

Our mission is to bring people together through the joy of great food, helping to make every event, big or small, extraordinary.

For inquiries, please contact: Damilare – 02018891788

Send us a WhatsApp DM – +447553702667

Send us a DM on Instagram