ALX Africa is arguably one of the world’s biggest accelerators for high-quality tech and entrepreneurial skill programs at a low cost and immense scale.

Present physically in 8 markets, including Nigeria, the country team’s performance this 2024 has brought a fresh example to the concept ‘Naija no dey carry last.’

As seen in its ‘brag sheet’ below, ALX Nigeria received nearly half a million applications.

It transformed the careers of over 76,000 youths across Nigeria, providing them with in-demand skills in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Data Science, Front and back-end development, Virtual Assistance, and so many more!

At the heart of ALX Nigeria’s success is its extensive network of over 30 public and private collaborators, including key stakeholders like the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Wema Bank, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), 9mobile, and many more.

All these successes were evident in the ten awards received in one calendar year. Ruby Igwe, Country General Manager for ALX in Nigeria, spoke about last year’s highlights: “We are deeply proud of the milestones we reached in 2024 and want to do exponentially more in 2025, with more collaborators. 76,000 is a huge number, but we are going into the millions.”

To get a taste of the ALX Nigeria magic, why not join them online on Saturday, 25th January, to “Create your Vision Board”?. To learn more about how you can participate in these upcoming events, train your staff, donate, or just know more about ALX programmes, visit www.alxafrica.ng