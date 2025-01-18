The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association (PETROAN) has called on the Rivers State governments to intervene in a crisis involving distributors and transport operators in the oil and gas sector, or else it could lead to scarcity of Petroleum products in the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the National Public Relations Officer of PETROAN, Joseph Obele, the association said the crisis is being fueled by the “obstructive activities” of another association – Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP).

PETROAN described ADITOP as “a new group trying to enter the oil and gas sector without following proper procedures… They are using Rivers State as a testing ground for their nationwide expansion.”

PETROAN argued that ADITOP is not endorsed in the oil and gas sector, specifically by stakeholders such as the Minister of Petroleum and the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG).

“NUPENG has already suspended all petroleum products lifting in Rivers State due to an internal union crisis between ADITOP and PTD.

“The situation has led to a shutdown of the oil and gas sector in Rivers State since January 16th, with potentially severe economic implications for the state.

“PETROAN is advising the government and stakeholders to intervene quickly to resolve the crisis and prevent any disasters that could lead to billions of losses in revenue, lives, and properties,” the statement read.

Obele stressed in his statement that If the crisis is not resolved, “it can lead to serious fuel scarcity in Rivers State, causing hardship to residents and further economic losses. Therefore, prompt action is necessary to prevent this scenario.”

PETROAN says it is in solidarity with NUPENG and its Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch.

“In a show of unity, the National President of PETROAN Dr Billy Gillis Harry has directed all members of PETROAN in Rivers State to show solidarity to NUPENG and PTD.

“This directive is aimed at supporting the two unions in their efforts to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy to the oil and gas sector in the state,” the statement concluded.

What you should know

In December last year, the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, (NARTO) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), disowned ADITOP.

The two notable associations separately argued that ADITOP and those associated with it were inimical to industrial harmony in the downstream oil sector.