The Lagos State Government has begun clearing illegal markets and shanties obstructing the System 6c drainage in the Cele-Ilasa area, following the expiration of notices served to the occupants.

The operation, led by the joint operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) and the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce, was announced by the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, in a tweet on his official X page on Friday.

This follows an earlier directive from Commissioner Wahab to remove the illegal shanties and markets beneath the Cele/Itire Bridge.

These makeshift stalls blocked the System 6 and 6c drainage systems and caused the accumulation of garbage, creating unsanitary conditions under the bridge.

“Following the expiration of served notices, the joint operatives of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) and the Lagos State Environmental Taskforce commenced the removal of illegal markets and shanties blocking the drainage on System 6c (Cele -Ilasa),” Wahab’s tweet read.

The post was accompanied by four video clips. One video captured vendors packing their goods as LASEGC operatives stood nearby, with security personnel visible in the background.

Another clip showed LASEGC operatives dismantling the stalls and shanties, with police officers present to ensure order.

A third video illustrated the significant progress of the operation, as piles of debris from the demolished structures accumulated, clearing the space beneath the Cele-Ilasa bridge that was once occupied by these illegal markets and shanties.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to clear illegal shanties and displace occupants from makeshift structures, reinforcing its commitment to addressing environmental challenges across the city.

In November 2024, authorities dismantled 54 illegal shanties and relocated 84 residents from beneath the Eko Bridge in the Ebute-Ero area.

Earlier, in May 2024, a similar operation was conducted beneath the Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi, where 86 makeshift apartments were cleared. Tenants in these structures were reportedly paying as much as N250,000 annually for a single room.

Enforcement actions have also been carried out in other areas, including the Ijora Causeway Bridge, Blue Line Overhead Bridge, National Stadium Bridge, and Osborne Bridge, underscoring the government’s firm resolve to address these issues comprehensively.

To prevent the reoccupation of cleared spaces, Lagos State Minister for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced plans to collaborate with the private sector to transform these areas into public-use facilities.

In addition to clearing illegal settlements beneath bridges, the state government is expanding its efforts throughout the metropolis, working toward a cleaner, safer, and more organized Lagos for all.