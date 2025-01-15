Gaming technology and service provider company pawaTech Group has signed a four-year licensing agreement with Choplife Gaming to further develop Africa’s leading sports betting brand betPawa into Nigeria.

This is an extension of a successful partnership that has positioned betPawa in top positions in markets like Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Benin and Ghana where the brand is licensed to Choplife.

Choplife Gaming has recently acquired the rights for Nigeria, solidifying its commitment to continue collaborating with betPawa through the upfront licence fee model. This model has been extended to the five other existing markets for the next four years, bringing the total to six markets where Choplife Gaming now operates.

“We have successfully worked with Choplife Gaming in other markets and are excited about their willingness to co-invest into the Nigerian market with us,” said Kresten Buch, the Executive Chairman of pawaTech Group.

“We look forward to that collaboration. Our platform, designed to provide the best digital gaming experience, will be further enhanced for Nigeria – contributing to the growth of the digital economy through its successful fintech, mobile money, and instant payments solutions,” added Buch.

Today, betPawa stands as a leading online gaming brand operating in 17 markets in Africa giving customers a fast, convenient, and exciting platform. It is supported by an engaging array of sports betting, virtual and casino games that create a user-friendly betting experience.

On his part, Choplife Gaming Chairman Oluwatosin ‘Mr Eazi’ Ajibade said:

“We are thrilled about this exciting partnership with pawaTech Group, which marks a significant milestone for Choplife Gaming as we expand our footprint into the dynamic Nigerian market.”

“As a Nigerian myself, this opportunity holds a special place in my heart. Having worked across various industries in Nigeria, I’ve seen first-hand the remarkable entrepreneurial spirit and vibrancy that defines this nation. Joining forces with pawaTech Group as co-investors allows us not only to grow our operations but also to contribute to the flourishing gaming space in my mother country.”

“We look forward to leveraging this partnership to bring innovative gaming solutions to Nigeria and beyond.”

About pawaTech Group:

pawaTech Group, co-founded by Danish entrepreneur and investor Kresten Buch in 2015, is a business-to-business technology company that develops and licenses sports betting and gaming platforms and associated support services, to

independent licensees in Africa, under its brand betPawa operating in 17 markets in Africa. pawaTech Group, with an employee strength of over 700, has its African service headquarters in Kigali, Rwanda, and its tech hub in Tallinn, Estonia.

About Choplife Gaming:

Choplife Gaming is a leading gaming franchise business in Africa, operating in six markets across East and West Africa. The company is committed to expanding across Africa by representing trusted brands in its portfolio and prides itself on adhering to the highest standards of operational efficiency and regulatory compliance.