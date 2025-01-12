Nigeria’s entertainment industry has become one of the nation’s largest skill exports globally, thanks to its thriving music, film, and fashion sectors.

The entertainment industry comprises Nollywood, the Afrobeat sector, broadcast shows, comedy, digital productions, fashion, and beauty.

These industries have not only captured the attention of international audiences but also established Nigeria as a cultural powerhouse, influencing trends, styles, and sounds worldwide.

Despite challenges like inflation and naira devaluation, the industry remains resilient and has grown to be valued at over $10 billion according to Ben Bruce, Founder of SilverBird Group.

The Nollywood film industry alone is estimated at $6.4 billion, while the music sector generates over $2 billion annually, fueled by the global rise of Afrobeats. The fashion industry also contributes about $1 billion annually, according to Business of Fashion.

Over the years, it has secured major deals with international brands such as Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Universal Music Group. Additionally, international lifestyle brands have tapped into the market through ambassadorial deals to connect with and expand their target audience.

However, despite its impressive growth, the industry faces challenges, including piracy, intellectual property theft, poor contract enforcement, and weak regulatory frameworks. These gaps leave stakeholders like actors, musicians, and record labels vulnerable to exploitation.

Amid these challenges, skilled entertainment lawyers have emerged over the years to safeguard and support the rights, assets, and interests of key players in the industry. This piece highlights seven powerful female entertainment lawyers who have played pivotal roles in shaping and securing Nigeria’s entertainment landscape, ensuring its continued growth and global relevance.

Isioma Idigbe

Isioma heads the Media & Entertainment Practice Group. She holds a Bachelor of Law (LL.B) from the University of Kent, Canterbury, and graduated from the Nigerian Law School in 2015. She also completed a Certificate Course in Entertainment Law from Osgoode Law School, University of York, Toronto.

Isioma is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association and the International Association of Entertainment Lawyers (IAEL). She is the founder and first president of the University of Kent Nigerian Law Society and a student mentor in the Kent Law School Professional Mentoring Scheme.

She serves as the Secretary of the Music Publishers Association of Nigeria (MPAN) and is the Managing Director of Verif Content, a company specializing in due diligence checks on Intellectual Property in Nigeria.

In 2018, she received the Rising Star Award at the Law Digest Awards for her contributions to the Nigerian Media and Entertainment Industry.

Omotayo Queen Inakoju has extensive work experience in the legal field. Omotayo Queen currently serves as the Head of Legal at EbonyLife Media, where they negotiate and seal multinational film deals, draft and review complex film agreements, and advise on intellectual property strategy.

Prior to her current role, she worked at Silverbird Group Ng as a Legal Executive, providing legal advice to the board members and handling film exhibition and distribution contracts. Omotayo Queen also served as a Legal Officer/Assistant Legal Manager, where they negotiated, drafted, and reviewed commercial contracts and ensured legal compliance.

Omotayo Queen Inakoju received a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree in Law from Adekunle Ajasin University in Nigeria, graduating in 2012. In 2014, they completed their legal education by obtaining a Certificate of Call to Bar from the Nigerian Law School and was awarded a BL (Bachelor of Law) degree from the Nigerian Council of Legal Education.

Omotayo Queen has also obtained additional certifications, including being an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN) and a Graduate Member of ICSAN. In 2018, they became an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

Folake Falana

Folake Falana is a highly accomplished international lawyer and educator, renowned for her extensive experience in contracts, commercial law, entertainment law, and more. After earning her Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from the University of Buckingham, UK, in 2009, she moved to Nigeria, where she qualified as a barrister and solicitor.

Throughout her career, Folake has gained invaluable expertise in various legal fields, initially working as a legal advisor at multiple companies before advancing to one of Nigeria’s premier law firms. In 2017, she shifted her focus to entertainment law, founding Folke Consulting and becoming the founding partner at F and F Legal Consulting.

She is also the head of entertainment law at Falana & Falana Chambers. Her boutique legal consulting firm specializes in representing clients in the music, film, and entertainment industries, as well as supporting entrepreneurs and startups.

Under her guidance, many clients have achieved tremendous success, gaining millions of streams and views on platforms like Spotify, YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon.

Beyond her legal practice, Folake is a sought-after consultant and expert in entertainment law, regularly appearing on panels, radio shows, and television, including the MTV BASE MUSICOLOGY show. She also dedicates significant time to educating entertainers through her podcast, The Showbiz Compass Podcast, and various training events hosted by her company.

Amanda Uzoagba is an entertainment law professional who has been practicing for over 10 years, particularly in music licensing and intellectual property law.

Currently the Head of Licensing for West Africa at Mdundo.com, she has managed music licensing deals, distribution agreements, and ensured compliance with regional legal and commercial standards. Her leadership was important in securing music rights from various stakeholders, largely contributing to Mdundo’s growth and sustainability in the West African market.

Prior to this, as Lead Consultant at GoldWhisk Consult, Uzoagba negotiated and drafted complex contracts in the media and entertainment sector, focusing on high-value music deals, international distribution, and publishing agreements. Her strategic insights helped clients maximize their revenue potential, securing multimillion-dollar deals that expanded the global reach of African artists.

During her time at EbonyLife Group, she was a Senior Legal Executive, supported her role in managing the company’s legal affairs, contributing her quota to its global expansion strategy, and overseeing licensing renewals. Her expertise helped EbonyLife navigate regulatory challenges and solidify its global presence.

Throughout her career, Amanda also held leadership roles at Zinarts Agency Limited, Kudibar, and The ColorCode Media Group, advising on licensing, trademark protection, and contract negotiations, establishing herself as a key player in entertainment law.

Yemisi Falaye

Oluyemisi Falaye is a distinguished entertainment lawyer and the Team Lead for Legal, Business Development, and Talent Affairs at The Temple Company Limited, where she provides expert legal advice and representation to some of the biggest names in African entertainment. With a wealth of experience, Oluyemisi has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s foremost entertainment lawyers, specializing in various facets of law, including intellectual property, immigration, and corporate commercial law.

Her expertise extends to advising and negotiating deals for creatives, such as musicians, actors, filmmakers, and fashion influencers.

Falaye who describes herself as “providing Legal advice and representation to the biggest names in African Entertainment”- has worked with high-profile clients like Davido, Zlatan Ibile, Toke Makinwa, Sola Sobowale, Adekunle Gold, and Cuppy (Florence Otedola). She was instrumental in leading the legal team handling contract negotiations and agreements for major projects, including the Afro Pop Vol. 1 album and The Wedding Party 2 movie.

With nearly two decades of experience, Oluyemisi has also held a long tenure as Senior Legal Counsel at Adepetun Caxton-Martins Agbor & Segun (ACAS-LAW), where she gained extensive experience in media, entertainment law, and corporate commercial matters.

Abidemi Opeyemi

Abidemi is the Managing Associate at Pentagon Partners Legal Practitioners, where she plays a pivotal role in leading the Governance, Risk, and Compliance Group, as well as the Transaction Advisory Group.

With over a decade of corporate and transactional experience, her expertise spans corporate restructuring, intellectual property, media and entertainment, compliance, regulatory licensing, antitrust, privacy, executive compensation, and more.

The Pentagon Partners Legal Practitioners, where Abidemi is managing partner, represented Nigerian actress, Ini Edo in a high-profile intellectual property rights dispute with Netflix over the series- Shanty Town.

In addition to her work in media and entertainment, she played a key role in formulating the legal structure for the introduction, branding, and marketing of Moet Hennessy in Nigeria.

Abidemi was also integral in advising on the external restructuring between DSTV (Multichoice Nigeria) and two subsidiaries, where she drafted transaction documentation and ensured compliance across multiple legal areas.

Her other achievements include acting as Legal Adviser for Venator Media Partners, overseeing media partnerships and due diligence for the acquisition by Trace S.A., and advising Vesta Healthcare Partners on healthcare financing projects.

She also led negotiations for the distribution license of a customized African edition of a popular board game for Bestman Games, managing intellectual property protection and drafting agreements for sponsors, agents, and marketers.

Oyinkansola Fawehinmi is an accomplished entertainment lawyer with over a decade of expertise in intellectual property, talent management, and rights clearance. She is the Founder and Lead Consultant at Zaeda Oracle Limited, established in 2023, which provides tailored legal and business management services for professionals in music, film, fashion, and other creative industries.

Her career highlights include handling rights clearance for major Nollywood films such as The Black Book, Brotherhood, and Gangs of Lagos, as well as the Bud Remix Project.

As the President of Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Ltd (2019-2023), she closed multi-million-dollar licensing deals with leading Digital Service Providers and secured high-profile sync licenses with industry giants like Netflix, NFL, and Coldplay.

Oyinkansola has also elevated African music by discovering and mentoring renowned producers such as P.Priime and Tempoe.

She spearheaded the groundbreaking Wawomi Tour, boosting her clients’ visibility by 400%- with audiences spanning 10+ countries.

She also preserved the legacies of late music icons such as Dagrin and Haruna Ishola, increasing their recurring revenue through strategic catalog administration.

Oyinkansola obtained her Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from Babcock University in 2013, specializing in entertainment and intellectual property law. She earned her Barrister-at-Law (BL) from the Nigerian Law School in 2014 and later pursued an MBA at the Quantic School of Business and Technology (2022–2023).

Note: The individuals featured in this compilation have been carefully selected by a distinguished panel of editors, experts, and analysts at Nairametrics. It is important to note that none of the individuals listed have solicited their inclusion. While this list aims to be comprehensive, it is by no means exhaustive; numerous other contributors and legal entities have played significant roles in advancing the Entertainment industry in Nigeria. This compilation is exclusive to Nairametrics and may be updated periodically to reflect changes and advancements in the field. Feedback will be appreciated.