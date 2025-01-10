The Bauchi State Government has debunked allegations that N400 million was allocated in its 2025 budget for the purchase of six computers for the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The government disclosed this in a statement by Aminu Hammayo, the Secretary to the Bauchi State Government, who described the claims as “a lie from the pit of hell.”

According to Hammayo, the claims are “nothing but a pedestrian and intellectually bankrupt propaganda effort.”

"The ludicrous claim that the Bauchi State Government has allocated N400 million in the 2025 budget to purchase six computers for the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) is nothing but a pedestrian and intellectually bankrupt propaganda effort.

This absurd fabrication not only exposes the non-existent intellectual capacity of its sponsors but also underscores their desperation to smear the sterling reputation of Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration with baseless accusations,” he said.

He emphasized that the proposed budget actually allocates N250 million for the procurement of IT infrastructure.

“The proposed budget allocates N250 million for the procurement of IT infrastructure, the preposterous narrative of N400 million for six computers is nothing more than a lie from the pit of hell, concocted by detractors rattled by the administration’s remarkable developmental achievements,” the statement read.

The N250 million allocation includes approximately 150 computers to be distributed across various institutions, including:

The Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG)

Bauchi Environmental Protection Agency

Hajj Commission

Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Service

Select secondary schools in Bauchi State

Addressing the misinformation

Hammayo described the claims as baseless propaganda aimed at tarnishing Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration.

Their failure to come up with something remotely credible reveals their desperation and outright ineptitude,” he stated.

The Bauchi State Government reaffirmed its dedication to delivering impactful governance and progressive initiatives for its citizens.

“Bauchi State will not be swayed by these antics but remains steadfast in its mission to deliver impactful, progressive governance for its people,” he said.

What you should know

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has presented a ₦465.855 billion budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly. The proposed budget marks an 18% increase from the 2024 appropriation.

Governor Mohammed highlighted that the 2024 budget had achieved an implementation rate of 80%, emphasizing that the increase in the 2025 Appropriation Bill is driven by the need to address inflation and sustain critical reforms.

Key allocations in the proposed budget include ₦166.938 billion for the social sector, targeting education, healthcare, and welfare, and ₦9.578 billion for the justice sector.