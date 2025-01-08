Smile ID, Africa’s leading biometric and identity verification services provider, has introduced Enhanced SmartSelfie™, an upgrade to its active liveness detection technology.

This feature uses dynamic liveness challenges, requiring users to perform random facial actions to strengthen identity verification and prevent fraud.

The proprietary technology has achieved ISO/IEC 30107-3:2023 Level 2 certification, recording a 0% penetration rate for advanced facial fraud attacks. This makes Enhanced SmartSelfie™ a critical tool for high-risk industries such as banking, remittance, digital payments, and merchant acquiring.

What is Enhanced SmartSelfie™?

Enhanced SmartSelfie™ improves on traditional liveness detection by introducing dynamic, machine-learning-driven challenges. These include random requests for facial movements, such as turning the head or performing specific gestures. This approach prevents fraudsters from bypassing systems with static images, pre-recorded videos, or advanced 3D masks.

This feature is available across all Smile ID biometric authentication products, including SmartSelfie™ Authentication, Biometric KYC, and Document Verification. Businesses can implement it seamlessly to enhance security in user verification processes.

The Rising Threat of Fraud and the Role of Biometric Authentication

The growing reliance on digital services has led to a surge in fraudulent activities, particularly in high-risk sectors. In Nigeria, for instance, the banking industry reported staggering fraud losses of N42.6 billion in just three months (April to June 2024), according to the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) Q2 2024 Fraud and Forgeries report. This quarterly figure alone surpasses the total fraud losses experienced by Nigerian banks throughout the entire year of 2023.

South Africa’s digital banking sector also experienced a 45% increase in fraud cases in 2023, contributing to a 47% rise in financial losses. Kenya recently reported a major debit card fraud incident that cost one of its leading banks $2.1 million. These rising fraud rates demand advanced security measures to protect businesses and users.

Biometric authentication has emerged as one of the most effective defences against fraud. Smile ID recorded a 700% increase in biometric authentication requests between January and December 2024, reflecting the growing adoption of secure biometric solutions. Enhanced SmartSelfie™ addresses this need by safeguarding transactions and reducing fraud risks.

Certified Against the Most Advanced Spoofing Attacks

Enhanced SmartSelfie™ has achieved ISO/IEC 30107-3:2023 Level 2 certification, a benchmark for biometric liveness detection. This certification tests systems against advanced spoofing methods, including 3D masks and deepfakes. Smile ID’s system passed with a 0% penetration rate, confirming its robust fraud prevention capabilities.

“Fraudsters constantly adapt, and so do we,” said Mark Straub, CEO of Smile ID. “Enhanced SmartSelfie™ gives businesses a secure and reliable tool to verify identities, reducing fraud while maintaining a seamless user experience.”

Why Choose Smile ID?

Smile ID’s unique focus on the African market ensures that the technology is optimised for low-bandwidth conditions and budget-friendly Android devices, which are most prevalent across the continent. Additionally, Smile ID’s platform supports both web and mobile integrations, continuous authentication, and advanced machine-learning algorithms, ensuring it stays ahead of new fraud tactics. Other solutions they offer include document verification, business verification, AML check, Bank account verification, and phone number verification.

For more information about Enhanced SmartSelfie™ and how it can secure your business, speak to a Smile ID expert here.