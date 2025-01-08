iCart Africa, a subsidiary of the Dalsman Group, is redefining the quick service restaurant (QSR) landscape in Africa with its solar-powered mobile kiosks.

Founded three years ago, the Nigerian tech company has been a trailblazer in creating sustainable solutions for local food entrepreneurs, addressing critical challenges in the sector.

In a conversation with Nairametrics, CEO Usman Dalhatu highlighted the company’s journey, stating, “We started iCart Africa with a clear vision to empower food entrepreneurs and transform the QSR industry. Three years ago, we deployed our first prototype for a pilot program, and through this experience, we gained exclusive insight and implemented a structure to deliver value to Africans. Today, we’re proud to see the impact of our innovative solutions across Africa.”

A Sustainable Solution for Local Entrepreneurs

iCart Africa’s solar-powered kiosks offer a clean, affordable, and reliable alternative to traditional setups. These kiosks are tailored to meet the needs of small-scale food businesses, which often struggle with unreliable power supply and limited access to financing.

“Our kiosks go beyond solving power issues,” said Usman. “They promote hygiene, clean cooking practices, and provide the technological tools needed for efficient operations, helping entrepreneurs focus on growth.”

Each kiosk is integrated with tools such as financial management software, AI-powered location selection, and digital platforms for online food delivery. These features empower local entrepreneurs to manage their businesses effectively while attracting more customers.

Driving Impact Through Technology

iCart Africa leverages cutting-edge technology to provide solutions that are both practical and innovative. The digital integration enables seamless food delivery services, while the AI-powered location selection tool helps users identify strategic spots for their businesses.

The company also offers advanced analytics for advertisers, enabling targeted campaigns based on specific demographics. Additionally, the kiosks feature fast EV charging stations, supporting the growing adoption of electric vehicles in urban and peri-urban areas.

Partnerships for Growth

Central to iCart Africa’s success is its commitment to collaboration. The company works with government agencies, international organizations, and community leaders to ensure its solutions are impactful and scalable.

“We believe in partnerships that create shared value,” said Usman. “By working together, we’re creating opportunities that benefit entrepreneurs and communities alike.”

Expanding Across Africa

Having established a strong presence in Nigeria, iCart Africa is set to expand its operations to other African countries. The company plans to launch its solar-powered kiosks in East and Southern Africa, further empowering food entrepreneurs across the continent.

“We are deeply invested and entrenched in the African continent,” Dalhatu shared. “We see Africa through the eyes of its population—a continent brimming with potential and possibilities. Every iCart kiosk that reaches a country or city expands opportunities for growth and development. We look forward to forging partnerships with host governments, global partners, and communities as we work together to transform lives and establishments.”

“Our goal is to bring these solutions to every corner of Africa,” Dalhatu said. “Every new kiosk represents a new opportunity for someone to build their future.”

What’s Next for iCart Africa

As iCart Africa looks to the future, the focus is on enhancing its existing solutions and introducing new innovations tailored to the needs of the QSR industry. The company is also exploring partnerships with global organizations to scale its operations and impact further.

“We’re committed to staying ahead of the curve,” Dalhatu said. “This is just the beginning of our journey to create lasting value for entrepreneurs and communities across Africa.”

With its innovative approach and unwavering commitment to sustainability, iCart Africa is poised to drive transformative change in the QSR sector while contributing to economic development across the continent.