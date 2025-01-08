The Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has assumed jurisdiction to preside over allegations against former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The charges include accepting gratification, making corrupt demands, and receiving property obtained through fraudulent means.

Channels Television reported that the court, presided over by Justice Rahman Oshodi, ruled on Wednesday that it has jurisdiction to hear counts 8 to 20 of the 26-count charge brought against Emefiele by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

These counts pertain to allegations of accepting gratification, making corrupt demands, and receiving fraudulently obtained property.

Emefiele’s Charges

On April 8, 2024, Emefiele was arraigned by the EFCC on a 26-count charge, including alleged abuse of office and irregular allocation of $4.5 billion and ₦2.8 billion. Specific charges include:

Counts 1 to 4 : Alleged abuse of office, contrary to Section 73 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2011.

: Alleged abuse of office, contrary to Section 73 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2011. Counts 8 to 26: Accepting gratification, corrupt demands, receiving fraudulently obtained property, and conferring corrupt advantage, contrary to sections of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000 and the Criminal Law of Lagos 2011.

“The former CBN Governor was specifically mentioned in counts 1 to 4 as well as counts 8 to 26 bordering on alleged abuse of office, contrary to and punishable under Section 73 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2011; accepting gratification, contrary and punishable under Section 8 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000; corrupt demand, contrary and punishable under Section 10 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000; receiving property fraudulently obtained, contrary to and punishable under Section 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos 2011; and conferring corrupt advantage, contrary to Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000,” Channels Television reported.

Counts 1 to 4 struck out

Justice Oshodi ruled that while counts 1 to 4 alleged abuse of office, the specific conduct (allocation of foreign exchange without a bid) is not defined as an offence under any written law. Consequently, these counts were struck out.

For counts 8 to 26, Justice Oshodi applied established legal principles to determine that sufficient evidence existed to affirm the court’s territorial jurisdiction. However, the judge clarified that the ruling addressed only the jurisdictional objection, not the substantive merits of the allegations.

Justice Oshodi dismissed the objection challenging the court’s territorial jurisdiction over counts 8 to 26. He noted that the prosecution had demonstrated a sufficient territorial nexus to compel Emefiele to answer the charges.

The court has adjourned the case to February 24 and 26, 2025, for the continuation of the trial.

What you should know

In June 2024, a Federal High Court in Lagos granted the Federal Government an order of interim forfeiture of property valued at N11,140,000,000 linked to the embattled former CBN Governor Emefiele.

Emefiele served as governor of the apex bank from 4 June 2014 until his suspension by President Bola Tinubu, on 9 June 2023.