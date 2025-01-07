The Federal Government, in the N49.74 trillion proposed 2025 budget, has allocated a of total N231,737,478,756 billion for immunization, malaria vaccination, and a vaccine tracking system.

This allocation is detailed in the 2025 Federal Government’s final budget proposal, which also highlights plans for extensive healthcare development.

Of the total amount, N188,472,771,130 billion is dedicated to GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization), supporting immunization programs nationwide.

The funding will bolster efforts to increase vaccine coverage and provide essential support to health services targeting children and vulnerable groups.

Additionally, the N41,024,707,626 billion allocated for the malaria vaccination of infants is part of ongoing efforts to combat malaria, a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the country. These efforts include large-scale immunization campaigns and research into malaria vaccines.

Another crucial health initiative is the vaccines and devices tracking system, which is receiving N2,240,000,000 billion. This system is expected to improve vaccine delivery efficiency, ensuring that vaccines reach their intended recipients in a timely manner while reducing stockouts and wastage.

Health reforms are also a focal point, with the government increasing funding for essential services. The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has been allocated N592,019,082,642 billion for 2025, giving consideration to the importance of improving the country’s health infrastructure and healthcare services, including those addressing public health issues like maternal and child health, diseases, and overall healthcare delivery.

The Federal Government has also proposed N13,161,803 billion for the State House Medical Centre in the 2025 Appropriation Bill. This includes N653,614,970,875 million for overhead costs, which covers operational expenses such as medical supplies and equipment maintenance, and N494,024,805 million for capital expenditure aimed at improving the facility’s infrastructure and medical capacity.

Additionally, under the State House Operations-President budget, N79,671,849 million is allocated for drugs and medical supplies as part of recurrent costs. The budget also includes N1,917,962 million for the purchase of health/medical equipment for the VIP Wing of the State House Medical Centre.

An ongoing project to enhance the State House Library’s resources through digital medical references has been allocated N4,599,659. The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) for State House employees is allocated N117,265,338 million under social contributions.

Furthermore, N298,421,122,636 billion is allocated to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) in the 2025 Appropriation Bill to improve access to healthcare across Nigeria.