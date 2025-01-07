For many Nigerians, homeownership has often felt elusive.

Since 2005, AG Mortgage Bank PLC has been a steadfast ally in making this dream a reality.

With a commitment to responsible lending, financial inclusion, and exceptional customer service, AG Mortgage Bank has transformed countless lives, providing affordable housing solutions and enhancing financial literacy across communities.

AG Mortgage Bank PLC has been transforming lives by making homeownership a reality for countless Nigerians. Founded in 2005 with a vision of accessible and responsible lending, AG Mortgage Bank has grown into a leading force in the industry.

From Humble Beginnings to Industry Leadership

Pioneered by Dr. Anthony Ewelike and Mr. Ngozi Anyogu, with the Assemblies of God Church as a strategic investor, AG Mortgage Bank emerged to address the systemic barriers faced by many Nigerians seeking homeownership.

Innovation and Customer Focus

AG Mortgage Bank stands out with a unique approach: exceptional service combined with a deep understanding of the Nigerian market. They offer a comprehensive suite of mortgage products, including residential mortgages, tenant-owned mortgages, and construction financing, tailored to diverse needs.

Commitment to Sustainability

Beyond providing mortgages, AG Mortgage Bank is committed to building sustainable communities. AG Mortgage Bank actively supports eco-friendly housing initiatives and community development. Investing in this bank means contributing to a sustainable future for Nigeria.

Why Choose AG Mortgage Bank?

Affordability: Competitive rates and flexible repayment options.

National Reach: Serving clients across Nigeria

Reputation & Stability: A trusted name in the mortgage industry.

Efficient Process: Streamlined and expert-led mortgage processes

Personalized Service: Dedicated to meeting individual needs.

Celebrating Achievements

AG Mortgage Bank’s achievements are recognized through numerous awards:

Africa’s Mortgage Bank Excellence from the All African Student Union (2023) for our visionary leadership.

Business Partner of the Year from Assetrise Ltd (2023) for our innovative home ownership financing.

Best Mortgage Bank of the Year at the Africa House Award (2023) for our efforts in providing affordable housing.

Best Customer Centric Mortgage Bank of the Year at the Africa House Award (2024) for our efforts in providing affordable housing.

Gold Awards for Outstanding Business Leadership and Customer Engagement from Customer Service Standard Magazine (2024).

Best Use of Social Media in the Banking Sector at the 2024 Social Media Awards, recognizing our educational content and community engagement.

These awards reflect AG Mortgage Bank’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Community Engagement

AG Mortgage Bank believes in empowering communities. Key initiatives include:

Youth Empowerment and Sports

We are proud to be the sole sponsors of the Coal City Football Club, which recently won a prestigious trophy. Our sponsorship emphasizes our commitment to youth development through sports. Additionally, we have partnered with eight schools to sponsor tech boot camps and provide financial literacy training for students, ensuring they are equipped with the skills needed for the future.

Health Initiatives

In November 2024, we administered health checks for 100 women at the Assemblies of God Church in Okpoto. Following this, our “Put a Smile Project for Women” in collaboration with Life Support Foundation provided health checks, medications, and financial literacy training to 500 women in December 2024. These initiatives underscore our commitment to holistic community support.

Financial Literacy Training

In 2024, we reached over 100 individuals through financial literacy training sessions, focusing on the relationship between faith and finances(GOD AND Money). Additionally, we held seminars for over 220 developers and homebuyers across Enugu, Aba, and Kubwa in Abuja, highlighting our dedication to empowering the next generation of homeowners.

Empowering Society Through Investment In Women (ES-TIW)

At AG Mortgage Bank, we recognize that empowering women is key to fostering sustainable development and economic growth. That’s why we are proud to launch the ES-TIW Project (Empowering Society Through Investment in Women) aimed at empowering 500,000 women in Nigeria. This initiative provide access to home ownership, micro loans, literacy training, and health checks, creating a holistic support system for women across the nation.

Looking Ahead

AG Mortgage Bank remains dedicated to innovation and expanding its reach to make homeownership a reality for all Nigerians.

Join AG Mortgage Bank in celebrating 20 years of empowering dreams and building stronger communities.

