The Lagos State Government has warned residents of potential temporary water leakages as it works to upgrade water infrastructure.

Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, Managing Director of the Lagos State Water Corporation (LSWC), confirmed that increased production at the Iju and Adiyan Waterworks is part of a broader initiative to ensure a reliable water supply, as stated on the government’s website.

This update follows a recent water disruption affecting areas like Mainland, Ikeja, and Surulere, caused by a pipe leak near Maryland Mall. Production at both the Iju and Adiyan Waterworks was temporarily halted when the leak was observed.

While immediate action was taken to stop the leaks, Engr. Tijani noted that the surge in production, along with stolen pipeline fittings, has caused high-pressure bursts along the Maryland-Ikorodu axis, resulting in flooding and traffic disruptions.

“As we continue to enhance water production across the state, residents may notice instances of leakages. These occurrences are expected as part of our ongoing infrastructure upgrades, and we assure the public that they will be promptly addressed,” Engr. Tijani explained.

The Managing Director thanked the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency’s (LASEMA) Cobra Response Team at Onipanu and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for their swift and coordinated efforts in managing the situation. Their prompt response helped minimize disruptions and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

The statement also urged Lagos residents to report any leaks or bursts immediately to LSWC helplines: 0704 597 3012, 0704 597 3013, 0703 320 7647, or 0703 326 1974 for swift action.

What you should know

The improved production at the Adiyan 1 and Iju waterworks is a key part of ongoing efforts by the Lagos State Government to address the growing water supply needs of the state.

These upgrades are aimed at boosting capacity and ensuring a more reliable water supply to meet the increasing demand.

In October 2024, Tokunbo Wahab, Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, announced plans to meet the daily requirement of 240 million gallons, which includes the refurbishment of five mini and micro waterworks in areas such as Badore, Lekki, and Ajegunle, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

These improvements are designed to meet immediate water demand and enhance access to clean water in underserved areas, serving as a temporary solution until larger projects, such as the Adiyan 2 waterworks, are completed.

Additionally, Engr. Mukhtaar Tijani, Managing Director of the Lagos Water Corporation (LWC), revealed that the state has secured a five-year grant from USAID for the Lagos Urban Water Sanitation and Hygiene (LUWASH) programme.

This initiative will support the rehabilitation of waterworks and sanitation facilities across the state, improving infrastructure and living conditions for residents. The LWC is overseeing the first phase of the project.