The Federal Government, in the proposed N49.74 trillion 2025 budget, allocated N4 billion for the construction of a new presidential helipad and jetty in Lagos.

The allocation falls under the Ministry of Works, which received a total budget of N1.138 trillion for 2025. Capital expenditures account for N1.09 trillion, reflecting a commitment to significant infrastructure projects.

This information was obtained from the 2025 Federal Government Final Budget Proposal, which outlines plans for extensive infrastructure development.

The construction of the presidential helipad and jetty is expected to commence after the budget’s approval.

Beyond the construction of the new presidential helipad and jetty in Lagos, the Ministry of Works has outlined several other significant projects to be executed in the city under the 2025 budget.

These include the rehabilitation of Ogunusi Road to Oba Ogunji Road by Odo-Eran Junction in Ogba, Ikeja, Lagos, with a total length of 15 km and a budget allocation of N4 billion.

Another project is the counterpart funding for the Lekki in Lagos-7th Axial Road, with a budget allocation of N2 billion. The rehabilitation of Ebute-Ero to Outer Marina Shoreline in Lagos also features prominently, with a budget allocation of N4 billion.

Additionally, there are emergency repairs planned for the substructure and underwater elements of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, with a budget allocation of N8 billion.

Other notable projects include the special repairs of Owode Ibesha Road with a spur to Rabaka Drive in Ikorodu, with a budget allocation of N100 million, and emergency repairs of Prince Sola Arodoye Street, Amuwa Lane, and Amosu Street linking the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway in Ifako-Ijaiye LGA, Lagos State (865m length, 8m wide carriageway with drains on both sides), also allocated N100 million.

There are also comprehensive underground studies and repairs of piles on the Third Mainland Bridge, Carter Bridge, and other bridges nationwide, with a budget allocation of N6 billion.

Additional projects include the special repairs of 1.2 km Selewu Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State (Section 1), with a budget allocation of N100 million, and emergency repairs of the substructure and underwater elements of the Iddo Bridge in Lagos State, allocated N1 billion.

Furthermore, urgent repair works for the Independence Bridge Phase 2 in Lagos State will be carried out using direct (single source) procurement, with a budget allocation of N2 billion.