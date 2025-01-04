Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that it will not accept new applications for the Parents and Grandparents Sponsorship Program (PGP) for the year 2025.

The decision comes as part of a strategy to address the current backlog and focus on processing existing applications submitted in 2024.

Immigration News Canada (INC) reports that IRCC will prioritize the processing of up to 15,000 PGP sponsorship applications throughout 2025.

No new PGP applications in 2025

In its recent update, IRCC confirmed that it will not be accepting any new sponsorship applications under the PGP for the year 2025. The department will instead focus on processing applications that were submitted in 2024. This move is part of an effort to streamline the backlog and manage immigration levels effectively.

The PGP is a key program for Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and registered Indians who wish to sponsor their parents and grandparents for permanent residency. While the pause on new applications may disappoint many, IRCC’s primary focus will be on completing the pending applications.

Reasons behind the decision

The pause on accepting new PGP applications is closely tied to IRCC’s revised immigration targets. For 2025, the department has set a target of 24,500 PGP landings, a reduction from the 32,000 PGP landings targeted in 2024. The goal is to balance resources and improve processing times by concentrating on existing applications.

A spokesperson from IRCC emphasized that this shift is aimed at increasing efficiency in the immigration system. “This decision is part of our broader strategy to prioritize the quality of applications and ensure a smoother processing experience,” they stated.

Alternatives to the PGP

While new applications for the PGP will not be accepted in 2025, there is an alternative for those wishing to reunite with their parents or grandparents in Canada: the Canada Super Visa.

The Canada Super Visa allows parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens or permanent residents to visit the country for extended periods without applying for permanent residency.

It provides significant flexibility, with visa validity of up to 10 years and the ability to stay in Canada for up to five years per visit. Additionally, after the initial five-year stay, an extension of up to two years can be requested.

This alternative offers a chance for families to remain connected even if permanent residency sponsorship is not available immediately.

Current processing times for PGP sponsorship

For those already in the process of sponsoring their parents or grandparents, it’s important to be aware of the current processing times.

According to recent IRCC reports, the average processing time for PGP applications is approximately 24 months for applicants in Canada (excluding Quebec). However, applicants in Quebec face longer processing times, averaging around 48 months due to additional provincial requirements.

IRCC encourages applicants to check their application status regularly through its online tools for updates.

Looking ahead: what’s next for family reunification

The pause on new PGP applications in 2025 represents a significant change in Canada’s immigration policies. However, alternatives like the Canada Super Visa continue to provide viable options for family reunification.

IRCC’s focus on clearing the backlog and improving processing times may help create a more efficient immigration system in the future. As Canada works to manage its immigration levels and clear pending applications, many families will still have avenues to stay connected through temporary solutions.

For more information and updates on immigration policies, interested parties are advised to stay informed through official IRCC channels and consider their available options for reuniting with loved ones.