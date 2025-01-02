The UK is introducing new laws aimed at dismantling organized immigration crime networks.

The government is targeting people smugglers with a range of measures, including travel bans, social media blackouts, and restrictions on phone use.

These changes are part of a broader strategy to address serious crime, including smuggling and other forms of organized crime.

According to the UK Home Office, these laws are designed to help law enforcement agencies, such as the National Crime Agency (NCA) and the police, disrupt criminal activities quickly and effectively. The measures form part of the Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill, which will bolster border security and enhance the government’s ability to address illegal immigration and organized crime.

Immediate action to disrupt criminal networks

The new system includes an upgrade to the Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs), which are being expanded to include Interim Orders. These Interim Orders will allow immediate action to disrupt suspected people smugglers and other serious criminals.

The orders will enable law enforcement agencies to impose restrictions on suspects even before a conviction is made, speeding up the process and reducing delays.

Interim Orders will help prevent individuals under investigation from continuing their illegal activities while investigations and prosecutions take place. The restrictions can be applied directly to the High Court by law enforcement authorities, without needing a full SCPO. This swift response is intended to address organized crime more efficiently and stop further harm.

Restrictions under new interim orders

The restrictions imposed under these new laws will vary depending on the case, but they could include travel bans, limits on the use of phones and laptops, and social media access bans. Suspects may also face restrictions on their associations, including who they can communicate with or have contact with. In addition, financial restrictions may be applied to prevent criminal profits from going untracked.

The government has made it clear that breaching these Interim Orders could result in a prison sentence of up to five years, serving as a deterrent for those engaged in serious organized crime.

Government’s stronger commitment to border security

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper emphasized the importance of the new laws in tackling people smuggling, saying, “Dangerous criminal people-smugglers are profiting from undermining our border security and putting lives at risk. They cannot be allowed to get away with it.”

Cooper pointed to the recent success of international cooperation, such as the disruption of a major people-smuggling ring involving Afghan criminals, which saw several arrests.

Cooper also noted that this legislation forms a part of the government’s broader Plan for Change, which includes improving border security, increasing safety, and ensuring stronger law enforcement to address crime. This effort will enhance the country’s overall response to organized immigration crime, strengthening the partnership between agencies like Immigration Enforcement, Border Force, and the NCA.

Progress in tackling people smuggling gangs

The announcement follows the successful disruption of an Afghan people-smuggling ring earlier in the week. A joint operation between the NCA and Belgian authorities led to the arrest of three individuals who had fled Belgium to avoid prosecution.

The gang was responsible for smuggling thousands of migrants into Europe and the UK, and its members were involved in serious criminal activities, including sexual offences against migrant minors.

The UK government’s focus on combating people smuggling is also reflected in the establishment of the Border Security Command, a new initiative that unites key operational leaders to target and disrupt criminal gangs.

With a budget of £150 million, the initiative will work to break the business models of smuggling operations and bring offenders to justice.

The road ahead: addressing illegal migration

In addition to new measures against smuggling, the government has made significant progress in addressing illegal immigration. Since the last election, nearly 13,500 individuals with no legal right to be in the UK have been returned to their home countries.

The UK has also signed new agreements with countries like Germany and Iraq to strengthen efforts against people smuggling and improve international collaboration in tackling immigration crime.

The government’s ongoing efforts to overhaul immigration systems include improving the asylum process and strengthening border enforcement.

The Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill will be an important step in consolidating these efforts and ensuring that organized immigration crime networks are disrupted and brought to justice.