Grayscale Investments has announced the addition of six crypto assets to its curated list of top 20 tokens with high potential for Q1 2025.

The newly added tokens are Hyperliquid (HYPE), Ethena (ENA), Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), Jupiter (JUP), Jito (JTO), and Grass (GRASS).

Grayscale’s Research Team conducts quarterly analyses of the crypto market to inform the rebalancing of the FTSE/Grayscale Crypto Sector Indexes.

The goal is to identify tokens with strong growth potential based on a rigorous methodology that evaluates network adoption, upcoming catalysts, sustainability of fundamentals, token inflation, and tail risks.

Factors Influencing Q1 2025 Selections

For this quarter, Grayscale expanded its criteria to address market-shaping events, focusing on:

U.S. Elections and their regulatory implications, particularly in DeFi and staking.

Advances in decentralized AI technologies and blockchain applications for AI agents.

Growth in the Solana ecosystem, which continues to see retail adoption.

While the six tokens show promise, Grayscale cautions that they are highly volatile and carry significant risk.

The Six New Tokens

Hyperliquid (HYPE): A Layer 1 blockchain specializing in on-chain financial applications, primarily a decentralized exchange for perpetual futures. Currently priced at $25.94, HYPE dropped 4.2% in the past 24 hours. Ethena (ENA): Developer of the novel stablecoin USDe, backed by hedged Bitcoin and Ethereum positions. ENA is trading at $0.932, down 4.8% in the last 24 hours. Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL): A platform for creating autonomous AI agents on Base, an Ethereum Layer 2 network. VIRTUAL is priced at $3.51, up 1.2% in the last 24 hours. Jupiter (JUP): The leading DEX aggregator on Solana, benefiting from Solana’s growing retail adoption and memecoin speculation. JUP is trading at $0.799, down 1.1%. Jito (JTO): A liquid staking protocol on Solana with strong adoption and over $550M in fee revenue during 2024. JTO is priced at $3.17, down 3.9%. Grass (GRASS): A decentralized data network rewarding users for sharing unused internet bandwidth. GRASS is trading at $2.22, down 4.0%.

Grayscale’s Broader Impact

Grayscale Investments is a major player in the crypto industry, managing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs alongside other crypto asset offerings. With this update, Grayscale emphasizes that while these tokens are high-potential assets, their inherent volatility requires caution from investors.

What to Know

Grayscale is one of the asset managers who got involved in Cryptocurrencies following the launch of its ETF in January.

The list was curated by Grayscale’s Research team and its a quarterly exercise done by the team to keep their clients abreast with top tokens.