The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has officially informed the public that Abuja residents will experience temporary power outages this weekend due to essential maintenance work at two critical transmission substations.

According to a statement released on Saturday, December 28, 2024, by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager of public Affairs at TCN, these planned activities are designed to enhance the operational efficiency and reliability of the power infrastructure in the affected areas.

The maintenance schedule will commence on Saturday, December 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., during which TCN engineers will undertake technical servicing on a 60MVA power transformer and its associated switchgears at the Gwagwalada 330/132/33kV Transmission Substation. This operation will necessitate a four-hour power supply disruption to Gwagwalada and its neighbouring communities.

On the following day, Sunday, December 29, 2024, another round of maintenance work will be carried out between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. at the Kukwaba 132/33kV Transmission Substation. This exercise will involve servicing one of the 60MVA power transformers at the facility.

Consequently, several locations will be affected by the power outage, including Wuye, EFCC headquarters, Federal Medical Centre, Coca-Cola factory, Idu Railway Station, Citec Estate, and Life Camp.

Ndidi Mbah emphasized that these maintenance activities are critical for sustaining the integrity of the power grid and preventing potential system failures. “The scheduled downtime is a necessary step to ensure the continued reliability of our power equipment. These proactive measures will minimize the likelihood of unplanned disruptions and enhance the quality of electricity supply to the public,” she explained

TCN assured residents that the interruptions are necessary to ensure the reliability and efficiency of the power system.

While apologizing for any inconvenience caused, especially during the yuletide season, the company emphasized that the scheduled maintenance is critical to preventing unexpected faults and improving electricity delivery to affected areas.

“We understand the inconvenience this may cause, especially during the end-of-year festivities. However, it is important that these essential maintenance activities are carried out as scheduled for the optimal performance of our power equipment,” the statement concluded.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to plan their activities accordingly and make provisions for alternative power sources during the maintenance periods.

Last week, TCN reported an incident of vandalism on the 330kV Shiroro–Katampe transmission line.

TCN noted that the 330kV Shiroro–Katampe circuit experienced an outage in the power supply, and despite attempting a trial reclosure, the line tripped again immediately.

“The TCN lines maintenance crew has since mobilized to the site and is working assiduously to replace the vandalized 330kV power conductor. Restoration of bulk power supply through the affected line is expected soon.”

“We appeal to the general public to assist in identifying and reporting suspicious activities around power transmission infrastructure. Your vigilance and cooperation are crucial in helping us to prevent acts of vandalism or apprehend the culprits.” She stated.