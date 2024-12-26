The Overseas Development Institute (ODI), a leading global think tank specializing in development and humanitarian policy, is seeking dynamic professionals for the post of “Country Economist – Nigeria: The Centre for Tax Analysis in Developing Countries (TaxDev) Phase III” in collaboration with Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Finance.

This opportunity is designed for individuals passionate about policy-driven impact and fostering partnerships that advance national development.

This is contained in a notice on the Federal Ministry of Finance’s website.

The successful candidate will serve as a key bridge between ODI and the Nigerian government, working closely with analysts and policymakers to deliver meaningful insights and drive policy innovation. The role involves engaging in applied, policy-relevant analysis and contributing to rigorous research projects tailored to Nigeria’s unique economic landscape. The jobholder will also play a critical role in disseminating findings and embedding advanced analytical processes within government operations.

Key Responsibilities Include:

Developing and nurturing partnerships with key stakeholders in the Federal Ministry of Finance.

Conducting policy-relevant analysis to inform decision-making and improve governance outcomes.

Leading and contributing to high-quality research projects, ensuring they address critical policy challenges.

Supporting the adoption of innovative analytical frameworks within the Ministry to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

ODI is looking for candidates with a robust academic background, exceptional analytical skills, and a proven track record of working on impactful projects in government or policy-focused organizations. The ideal applicant will have excellent communication and collaboration skills, as well as the ability to navigate complex institutional environments.

Application Process

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications, consisting of a comprehensive CV and a cover letter (maximum two pages). The cover letter should clearly outline how the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and experience align with the demands of this role.

Applications must be submitted via email to dpfrecruitment@odi.org.uk by Sunday, 5 January 2025. This is a unique opportunity for individuals eager to contribute to Nigeria’s economic and financial policymaking while being part of ODI’s mission to create a more sustainable and equitable world.

About ODI

ODI Global is more than a think tank; it is a catalyst for positive change. It drives thought leadership and shapes agendas aimed at building a more resilient, just, and equitable future for all.

With a focus on addressing injustice and inequality, ODI Global inspires action through its research, convening efforts, and influence. By transforming bold ideas, robust evidence, and diverse expertise into actionable advice, it tackles some of the most pressing global challenges.