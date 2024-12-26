Siqi Chen, the father of a four-year-old girl named Mira, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor, has raised an astounding $18 million through a Solana-based memecoin named after his daughter.

The MIRA token, created to raise funds for Mira’s healthcare and research into rare diseases affecting children, has been trending in the memecoin space since its launch in the early hours of this morning.

The Launch of MIRA

The MIRA memecoin began its journey after a post by Siqi on September 27, detailing his daughter’s condition. The post went viral, garnering 8.8 million views and 7.8k retweets, sparking widespread sympathy and support.

A GoFundMe page was created shortly after, with generous donations flooding in from people around the world who wanted to help Mira.

The story took an unexpected turn when an anonymous individual created a memecoin based on Mira’s name, launching it on Pump. fun (a Solana-based platform). The coin quickly gained traction in the crypto world, and Siqi, after careful consideration, decided to endorse the project.

MIRA Memecoins Meteoric Rise

Siqi, who now holds 50% of the total MIRA supply valued at a staggering $18 million pledged that every penny would be directed toward brain tumor research and efforts to combat rare diseases in children. Initially, the tokens were worth $400,000, but they surged by an eye-popping 4102% in just a matter of hours.

At the time of the report, Siqi’s MIRA holdings amounted to 299 million tokens, with the coin trading at $0.0428, a 17.4% drop over the past 24 hours. Despite the volatility typical of memecoins, Siqi confirmed that the entire sum would go toward funding rare disease research at Hakinson’s Lab at the University of Colorado.

The Promise Behind MIRA

In a statement, Siqi emphasized that he was committed to using the funds responsibly and was against any “rug pull” schemes that have plagued the memecoin space. He expressed his intention to work on making Solana more sustainable for its global community and to ensure that the funds raised would make a significant impact on the research for brain tumors and other rare diseases in children.

Memecoins: A New Use Case?

While memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have historically been criticized for lacking any real-world use case, MIRA has shown that they can be harnessed for a noble cause. Its success demonstrates that memecoins when used responsibly, could help raise awareness and funds for important issues such as rare disease research.

However, memecoins also come with risks. They often experience massive price volatility, surging to incredible highs before crashing. As of the report, MIRA’s market performance remains unpredictable, yet the overwhelming support behind the project highlights a shift in the way these tokens can be used for social good.