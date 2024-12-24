The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 284 suspects, and seized 5,232,575kg of illicit drugs between January and December 2024 in Kogi State.

The agency also said it confiscated counterfeit currency valued at $2 million and N20.4 million in various denominations during this period.

Mr Mustapha Yahuza, the NDLEA Commander for Kogi, made the announcement during a news conference in Lokoja on Monday.

Marijuana plantations destroyed

He also revealed that the agency had destroyed 10 hectares of marijuana plantations in the state.

Yahuza described the achievements in the battle against drug abuse and trafficking in the region as “huge and remarkable.”

He emphasized that the success was achieved despite numerous challenges, crediting the dedication and hard work of the agency’s personnel.

Yahuza commended his officers and men for their professionalism in combating substance abuse and trafficking.

“The more than five tonnes of drugs seized include Cannabis Sativa, Tramadol, Diazepam, Methamphetamine, Rohypnol, and Exol-5.

“Other drugs seized include Cocaine, Codeine, Pethidine Injection, Ergometrine Injection, Nitrous Oxide, and Heroin,” he revealed

According to Yahuza, the agency’s efforts have led to the conviction of 91 individuals, with other cases still ongoing at the Federal High Court in Lokoja.

In addition to enforcement, the NDLEA has been active in drug abuse prevention and education, Yahuza added.

Prevention and advocacy efforts

Yahuza reported that the NDLEA sensitized 51 schools and organizations on the dangers of drug abuse during the year.

As part of its drug demand reduction and advocacy efforts, the agency also counseled 195 individuals referred by investigation units.

Warning against drug abuse

Yahuza issued a stern warning against the consumption and trafficking of hard drugs, citing their devastating effects on individuals, communities, and the nation.

The seized exhibits have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution.

