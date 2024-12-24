The Blum team announced it is set to launch season 2 of its airdrop soon alerting its community to be on the lookout for it.

Blum took to its X page followed by 5.4 million people to announce the new development sharing a screenshot of a Ton-funded wallet covertly promoting the partnership between Blum and the Ton ecosystem

“ Season 2 is about to drop, and it’s gonna change everything #BlumSeason2”

Blum season 1 dominated the crypto scene in Nigeria Mid-year alongside Tapswap and Hamster Kombat.

The Tap to Earn airdrop project contributed to the Tap to Earn frenzy that enveloped the country mid 2024. The Tap to Earn frenzy has since cooled down following massive disappointments from the various projects heavily backed by Nigerians.

Blum Airdrop Season 1

The Blum crypto launch date was October 20, 2024, with the official airdrop and listing. The pre-minting process began on October 16, 2024, and pre-market pre-token spot trading started on October 17, 2024, both on Gate.io.

Blum was originally launched as a Telegram-based game in June 2024. The project’s roadmap includes:

Q4 2024: Launch of a decentralized platform

Early 2025: Strategic partnerships with leading blockchain networks

Mid-2025: Integration of advanced features like smart contracts and DeFi tools

The total supply of Blum tokens is 10 billion. Some price predictions for Blum include:

Initial price: $0.05–$0.08 shortly after the listing

End of 2024: $0.10–$0.15

2025: $1.00

2050: $50.00

Blum Airdrop Season 2

The Blum Team Announced it was set to launch season 2 of its airdrop soon. At the time of the report, no official date has been announced by the Blum team.

The Blum airdrop season 2 is likely to happen next month as the year is already close to an end.

What is Blum?

Blum is a hybrid crypto exchange introduced in April 2024. It is designed to bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized trading platforms. By combining the benefits of both models, Blum offers users a comprehensive trading experience that encompasses the best features of centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized.

Blum and Telegram

Blum airdrop was powered by telegram through a bot that launches the Blum interface upon engagement. All the user needs to do is to tap the launch button on the Blum telegram interface and the Blum airdrop will be launched.

The Blum airdrop also runs an active referral program where users are rewarded for referring every 10 users to the Blum project.

What to Know

Blum falls under the category of Tap to earn crypto games powered by Telegram. The project takes after other Tap-to-earn games like Tapswap, Hamster Kombat, Notcoin, and Pixelverse to lead a massive onboarding of newbies to the crypto space.

Tap to earn games powered by Telegram has cooled off following disappointing returns from most of the Airdrop campaigns.