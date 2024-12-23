Cancer care is becoming more tailored to individual needs, and it has continued to present a major health challenge in Nigeria with 127,763 new cases and 79,542 deaths, according to statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO)’s cancer agency, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).

The five-year prevalent cases reached 269,109, showing the ongoing impact of the disease.

Key challenges include inadequate healthcare infrastructure, limited access to specialized treatments, high costs, and workforce shortages.

RelatedStories No Content Available

Addressing these gaps involves scaling up cancer treatment in Nigeria.

Nairametric had a candid discussion with Professor Francis Abayomi Durosinmi-Etti, a Clinical and Radiation Oncologist and the Chairman of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine Consult Nigeria Limited (RANMED), where he explored the concerning rise in cancer cases across Nigeria.

Nairametrics: Thank you for joining us today to discuss the alarming rise of cancer cases in Nigeria. Let’s start with your perspective. From your experience, how widespread is the problem currently?

Prof. Durosinmi-Etti: Thank you for having me. Based on my work and interaction with several centers across Nigeria, the situation is indeed concerning. We’re witnessing what I would describe as an explosion in cancer cases. Just yesterday, I was at the hospital with a family member who passed away due to cancer that had spread to her brain. Stories like this are becoming far too common.

Nairametrics: What types of cancer are most prevalent in Nigeria?

Prof. Durosinmi-Etti: The leading cancers differ by gender. In women, breast cancer and cervical cancer top the list, while in men, prostate cancer is the most common.

We’re also seeing an increase in colorectal cancer, which now affects even younger individuals, including people in their late 20s. Additionally, there’s been a rise in childhood cancers such as leukemia. These patterns are deeply troubling.

Nairametrics: You mentioned younger people being affected. What factors might be contributing to this shift?

Prof. Durosinmi-Etti: There are several hypotheses. Sedentary lifestyles, poor dietary habits, and environmental factors are often cited. For instance, prolonged sitting—as seen in professions like banking—might be contributing to the rise in colorectal cancer. However, comprehensive studies are needed to pinpoint the exact causes.

Early detection is crucial in cancer management. Unfortunately, many patients come in at advanced stages. This significantly reduces treatment options and outcomes.

Late presentation stems from several factors, including a lack of awareness, cultural stigma, and financial barriers to accessing healthcare early.

Nairametrics: Cancer treatment costs are a concern in Nigeria. How can it be addressed, and are there any support systems for patients who struggle to afford these treatments?

Prof. Durosinmi-Etti: Treating cancer in Nigeria has become incredibly costly. For instance, a single chemotherapy injection can exceed a million Naira, and patients often require these treatments every few weeks.

In addition to chemotherapy, cancer treatment involves surgery, radiotherapy, and sometimes targeted therapies, all of which add up to several millions of Naira. This financial burden is beyond the reach of most Nigerians.

The situation is worsened by the devaluation of the naira, which drives up the cost of imported medications. As a result, many families are unable to afford treatment and turn to crowdfunding or support from NGOs.

One potential solution to these financial challenges is greater participation in clinical trials, which are common in developed countries. These trials provide access to new treatments under ethical guidelines.

Additionally, partnerships with NGOs and fundraising initiatives are crucial. The government’s cancer health fund, offering up to 2 million Naira in support, is a positive step forward, though it helps only a limited number of patients at specific hospitals.

Several organizations and initiatives, such as the Nigerian Cancer Health Fund, are also offering support to cancer patients.

However, this assistance is limited to a small number of patients and specific locations, the demand for support far exceeds the resources available.

Nairametrics: What factors contribute to these high costs?

Prof. Durosinmi-Etti: There are multiple reasons. First, these drugs are not manufactured in Nigeria. Every single drug is imported, and the depreciation of the Naira against foreign currencies has made matters worse.

Additionally, research and development for cancer drugs are expensive globally, and Nigeria lacks the infrastructure to produce generic versions.

Finally, access to modern diagnostic tools for targeted therapies adds to the cost.

Nairametrics: How has modernization improved cancer treatment outcomes, and are there any promising developments in access?

Prof. Durosinmi-Etti: There are positive strides. The government is setting up six new cancer treatment centers, and public-private partnerships are helping to expand access.

NGOs and foundations also play a critical role by providing financial assistance and raising awareness. However, we still have a long way to go.

Modernization has greatly improved cancer care, particularly through advances in technology and research that have revolutionized cancer care.

Today, we can characterize cancers to the point of understanding their “personality”—we know which genetic mutations drive the disease and how it might progress. This knowledge allows for targeted therapies, which attack cancer cells specifically without harming healthy cells. As a result, outcomes have improved significantly, with many patients living longer and healthier lives.

Additionally, clinical trials have become an important development. It can be a lifeline, especially in developed countries where they’re more accessible. Patients enrolled in trials often receive cutting-edge treatments at reduced costs. In Nigeria, the uptake is low due to limited availability and awareness, but it’s an avenue worth exploring further.

Nairametrics: Nigeria is said to have a shortage of trained radiologist. How critical is this issue?

Prof. Durosinmi-Etti: It’s a serious challenge. We have fewer than 100 radiation and clinical oncologists for a population of over 200 million people.

Even in developed nations, the number of oncologists is often considered insufficient, so the shortage here is placing significant pressure on the existing workforce, who often work beyond regular hours.

The migration of skilled doctors abroad worsens the situation.

However, efforts are being made to address the gap. The government and private and international organizations are working to train more oncologists and other specialists. Still, we need much more investment in this area.

Nairametrics: Despite these challenges, are there reasons to be optimistic about the future of cancer care in Nigeria?

Prof. Durosinmi-Etti: Absolutely. The future looks brighter. New cancer treatment centers are being established, and there’s increasing private sector involvement.

The government is also pushing for better access to treatment facilities. Programs like HPV vaccination for young girls are vital steps toward preventing cervical cancer. With ongoing investments in infrastructure and research, we can make significant progress.

Nairametrics: What do you see as the most important focus for the coming years in Nigeria’s fight against cancer?

Prof. Durosinmi-Etti: Prevention and early detection. Raising awareness about screening and lifestyle changes can save lives. Enhancing education and training for healthcare professionals is also critical. We need a multi-pronged approach involving the government, private sector, and civil society to ensure no one is left behind.

Nairametrics: Any final thoughts you’d like to share?

Prof. Durosinmi-Etti: My hope is that cancer becomes a manageable disease, not a death sentence. Through international collaborations, research, and a collective effort to reduce the financial burden on patients, we can improve cancer care and outcomes in Nigeria. The key is to act swiftly and decisively.