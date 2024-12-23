NNPC Limited, Nigeria’s premier energy company, has officially joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0, solidifying its commitment to environmental sustainability.

The announcement was made via a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

This landmark move aligns with NNPC’s strategic goal of achieving net zero methane intensity by 2030, emphasizing its dedication to reducing its environmental impact and contributing to global climate action.

OGMP 2.0, an initiative led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), is a globally recognized program designed to support oil and gas companies in mitigating methane emissions.

The partnership provides a comprehensive framework based on precise measurement and reporting, enabling participants to enhance transparency, boost accountability, and adopt best practices to significantly cut methane emissions.

“As a leading National Oil Company (NOC), NNPC Limited recognizes the critical role it plays in reducing methane emissions and fostering environmental accountability,” the statement noted. “OGMP 2.0 provides a robust, measurement-based international reporting framework, enabling companies to enhance transparency, scale accountability, and adopt best practices for methane emissions reduction.”

NNPC restates commitments to promoting responsible production of hydrocarbons

In December 2023, NNPC Limited took a significant step towards enhancing environmental sustainability by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TotalEnergies to deploy cutting-edge methane detection technology across its upstream operations.

The agreement centers on the adoption of the Airborne Ultralight Spectrometer for Environmental Application (AUSEA), a state-of-the-art technology designed to monitor and mitigate methane emissions.

The partnership was a direct outcome of NNPC Limited’s participation at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, UAE.

The AUSEA technology, developed by TotalEnergies, will enable NNPC Limited to precisely measure methane emissions from its upstream operation sites. Armed with accurate data, the company can design and implement effective mitigation strategies, ensuring compliance with global environmental standards while reducing its carbon footprint.

Speaking on the partnership, NNPC Ltd.’s Executive Vice President, Upstream, Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, highlighted the significance of this collaboration. “The pilot phase of the AUSEA deployment will be implemented on NNPC’s owned operations. This agreement is a milestone in enabling us to deploy methane abatement measures effectively,” Eyesan remarked.

The deployment of AUSEA technology represents more than just an environmental commitment; it reflects NNPC Limited’s leadership in integrating advanced technological solutions into its operations. By addressing methane emissions—a potent greenhouse gas—NNPC is demonstrating its resolve to meet global climate goals and align its activities with Nigeria’s broader energy transition strategies.