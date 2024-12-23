Funke Akindele’s latest blockbuster, Everybody Loves Jenifa, is dominating the Nigerian box office, earning a staggering N511 million just 12 days after its release.

The film, which premiered on December 13, 2024, has captivated audiences, selling over 71,700 tickets within its first week and quickly becoming the fastest Nollywood movie to cross the N500 million mark.

According to box office data, Everybody Loves Jenifa grossed an impressive N355.1 million in its first seven days, generating over N72 million in ticket sales on December 16 and 17 alone.

Its weekend earnings further cemented its position as the highest-grossing Nollywood film of the season, as fans flocked to cinemas to witness the latest chapter in the beloved Jenifa saga.

The success of the film is no surprise given Akindele’s proven track record. Her previous hit, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, grossed over N1.5 billion, solidifying her reputation as one of Nollywood’s most bankable stars. With Everybody Loves Jenifa, she continues to blend humor, drama, and social commentary in ways that resonate deeply with Nigerian audiences.

This achievement adds to an already remarkable year for Nollywood, which has seen record-breaking performances from films such as Jagun Jagun, Lisabi, and Queen Lateefah.

These titles collectively contributed to the West African box office hitting a milestone N12 billion in 2024, with Nollywood productions capturing over 50% of market share. The success of Everybody Loves Jenifa only reinforces Nollywood’s growing influence and ability to compete with Hollywood titles in the local market.

What to know

In the first nine months of 2024, the Nigerian cinema industry experienced significant growth, with box office revenue reaching N8.76 billion—a 59% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This surge came despite a slight 0.5% decline in ticket admissions, as higher average ticket prices and strong performances from blockbuster films drove revenue gains.

Throughout 2024, Nollywood productions dominated the market, contributing more than half of the total box office revenue. Each month, at least one Nigerian film crossed N100 million in earnings, highlighting the enduring appeal of local stories.

Everybody Loves Jenifa’s success further shows this trend, as audiences flocked to see the latest installment in the beloved Jenifa franchise.

With a mix of comedy, drama, and suspense, the film delivered a compelling narrative. Jenifa’s journey, threatened by a rival’s growing popularity, took a thrilling turn when she and her friends became entangled with a drug baron during a trip to Ghana.

The stellar cast, co-directed efforts by Akindele and Tunde Olaoye, and a screenplay infused with humor and heart resonated deeply with audiences.