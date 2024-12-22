As 2024 comes to a close, many companies are shifting gears, preparing to wind down their operations in anticipation of the new year.

For many organizations, this period offers a unique opportunity to step away from the demands of the office, allowing employees and employers alike to recharge and reconnect.

Organizing a retreat, however, is not without its challenges.

The need to foster team cohesion and morale is undeniable—studies show that businesses that regularly engage in team-building activities experience a 36% higher employee retention rate than those that do not.

Yet, the task of selecting the right location and crafting a meaningful experience can often feel daunting.

Finding the right venue for a corporate retreat—one that strikes a balance between productivity and relaxation—can be a delicate undertaking.

The logistics of planning an effective retreat, from selecting the ideal destination to developing an engaging itinerary, can quickly become overwhelming.

Methodology

In this context, Nairametrics has curated a list of five standout corporate retreat destinations in Lagos based on location, service offerings, costs, reviews on Google and recommendations.

These locations, offering a mix of tranquil surroundings and sophisticated amenities, provide the perfect environment for team-building, brainstorming, and unwinding.

Whether you’re seeking a serene backdrop to foster collaboration or a luxurious setting to unwind after a demanding year, these venues promise a revitalizing experience.

This December, as businesses reflect on the year gone by, these destinations offer an opportunity to strengthen bonds, reset, and prepare teams for the challenges of the year ahead.

Epe Resort & Spa

Epe Resort & Spa offers an ideal setting for corporate retreats, combining contemporary elegance with traditional Nigerian design. Nestled amidst a tropical forest and bordered by the Lekki Lagoon, the resort provides a tranquil escape for team-building, strategy sessions, and relaxation.

With 40 rooms spread across 10 chalets, each featuring four well-appointed rooms, the resort accommodates groups of various sizes. Its serene environment, excellent cuisine, and reliable service make it a top choice for companies seeking a productive yet refreshing retreat.

Room Categories & Rates

Superior Garden Room: NGN 85,000 per night (includes accommodation and breakfast for 2 adults)

Deluxe Garden Room: NGN 100,000 per night (includes accommodation and breakfast for 2 adults)

Luxury Garden Suite: NGN 120,000 per night (includes accommodation and breakfast for 2 adults, plus accommodation for 2 children)

Epe Resort & Spa offers a balanced mix of leisure and business amenities, ensuring a seamless experience for corporate groups this December.

Omu Resort

Located at 1 Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Way, Ibeju, Lekki 105101, Lagos, Omu Resort is a dynamic option for corporate retreats, team-building activities, and group events.

Recognized as one of the region’s most elaborate recreational and educational centers, the resort boasts diverse attractions such as a zoo, freshwater SeaWorld, wax museum, amusement rides, go-karting, and quad biking.

The resort offers various activities ideal for team engagement, including kayaking (N3,500 per person), skating (N3,500 per person), go-karting (N9,000 per person), hoverboarding (N4,000 per person), and paintball (N8,000 per person, inclusive of protective gear and 10 bullets).

For groups bringing their own food and beverages, corkage fees range from N1,500 for small groups (1-5 people) to N10,500 for larger groups (76-100 people).

Omu Resort also features on-site lodging at Le Chateau Guest House, offering Standard Rooms at N30,000 per night and Deluxe Rooms at N35,000 per night, which include breakfast for two and additional amenities.

With its range of activities, facilities, and accommodation options, Omu Resort is well-suited for corporate retreats, combining team engagement with relaxation in a scenic location.

Jara Beach

Located at Museyo Beach, Eleko, Lotu Street, Off Lekki Free Trade Zone, Lekki, Lagos, Jara Beach Resort offers an all-inclusive setting ideal for corporate retreats, team bonding, and group events.

The resort provides modern facilities such as a 75-inch TV or projector for presentations and a range of activities including volleyball, golf, and badminton. It can accommodate up to 67 adult guests sharing rooms, with flexible packages tailored to group sizes and budgets.

Jara Beach Resort’s 17 en-suite rooms provide a coastal escape with stunning ocean views, ensuring comfort and elegance. Overnight packages include meals—lunch, dinner, breakfast, and snacks—along with access to the resort’s extensive facilities, such as the pool, games, and beachfront.

Day passes are available for those looking to experience the resort from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM, priced at N60,000 for non-alcoholic packages and N70,000 for alcoholic ones.

The resort also offers dedicated conference facilities, including exclusive use of the gazebo, a big screen, and tea/coffee services, available for N250,000 per day. Team bonding activities are available for N150,000 for a four-hour session.

With its tranquil beachfront location and comprehensive amenities, Jara Beach Resort is a distinguished choice for corporate events and retreats in Lagos.

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, located in the Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos, Nigeria, is a 60-acre private resort that seamlessly blends African-themed hospitality with modern luxury.

The resort’s amenities include a restaurant, bar, outdoor pools, a gym, and a children’s playground, as well as activities such as horseback riding, basketball, football, kayaking, and jet skiing.

The resort offers a range of chalets, with the Kodi/Laba chalet priced at N150,000 per night, offering a duplex overlooking the ocean with air-conditioning, a refrigerator, and DSTV. For a more luxurious experience, the Executive Kodi chalet is available for N170,000 per night, featuring a spacious living room and two king-sized beds.

For corporate groups, La Campagne Tropicana offers team bonding packages starting at N41,600 per person for the Silver package, and N92,500 per person for the Diamond package. The resort is also open for daycation, with rates for adults starting at N7,000 and children at N2,500. Additionally, the resort charges corkage fees for guests bringing in their food and drinks.

La Manga Luxury Beach Villas

La Manga Luxury Beach Villas, located on the serene Ilashe Island in Lagos, Nigeria, offers a perfect blend of stunning beach views and luxury accommodations in a quiet and private environment.

Just a 15-minute boat ride from Ikoyi and Victoria Island, the villas are nestled along the unspoiled Atlantic Ocean, surrounded by towering coconut palms and the tranquil Badagry Creek.

The villas, designed in Spanish architectural style, feature four spacious beachfront bedrooms with large sliding doors that open to private balconies.

Each villa includes lavish amenities such as a rooftop Jacuzzi, a private lounge, a sizable swimming pool, a massage room, and a poolside barbecue grill area, providing guests with an exclusive and luxurious retreat.