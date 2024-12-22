The Kano State Government, under the leadership of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has disclosed that it plans to generate over N20 billion in revenue for each quarter of the year 2025, totaling over N80 billion for the same year.

The state government disclosed this in a statement signed by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Kano, on Saturday.

Tagged “Kano Government to Prosecute Tax Defaulters in 2025… Targets Over N80 Billion Internal Revenue in the Coming Year”, the statement revealed it will commence the prosecution of all tax defaulters in 2025 as part of its major reforms in tax administration.

Revenue Generation

According to the statement, Dr. Zaid Abubakar, the Executive Chairman of the Kano State Internal Revenue Service (KIRS), made the disclosure while making a revenue presentation to the Governor at the ongoing High-Level Retreat for top government officials.

Dr. Zaid Abubakar said that “the reform is not aimed at increasing taxes but at improving the efficiency of tax collection and ensuring compliance with tax regulations.”

“Kano State has projected the generation of over twenty billion naira in revenue each quarter of 2025,” the statement added.

Recall that Governor Yusuf had sacked the immediate past chairman of the revenue service and appointed a new management structure.

The governor stressed that the decision has significantly improved the agency’s performance in the third and fourth quarters of 2024.

“To ensure effective reforms in revenue generation, the Governor will commission a new model for tax collection.

“This model is expected to substantially increase revenue generation for the 2025 fiscal year, enabling the administration to fulfill its campaign promises across various critical sectors of development,” the state government said.

The governor highlighted that tax collection will be effective in 2025 and the resources channeled towards the greater good of the state.

What you should know

The governor’s warning comes after the government recently revealed it is moving to sanitize and secure the business environment in the state and has launched a comprehensive verification and registration exercise targeting all expatriates and their businesses operating within the state.