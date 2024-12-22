In this episode of Paid in Full, host Frank Fagbo interviews broadcasting legend Kayode Iposu, a seasoned OAP and radio presenter. Kayode shares his journey from the early days of radio to adapting to digital media.

The episode covers Kayode’s passion for radio and his rise to prominence, the key obstacles he faced, how he overcame them, and the evolution of broadcasting from the early 2000s to today. Kayode also discusses the future of traditional radio versus digital platforms, the secrets to his career longevity, and offers advice for aspiring broadcasters.

