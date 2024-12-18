In a landmark financial development, Payaza, a leading African financial services provider, has secured approval for a N50 billion Commercial Paper issuance from FMDQ Exchange.

This milestone underscores Payaza’s commitment to becoming Africa’s most trusted payment gateway by delivering seamless, secure, and innovative financial solutions tailored for Africans.

The N50 billion Commercial Paper program will significantly enhance Payaza’s liquidity, allowing the company to scale operations, diversify its product offerings, and strengthen its market leadership across Africa.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Seyi Ebenezer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Payaza, said: “This approval reflects the confidence placed in our vision by key financial stakeholders. It marks a pivotal step in our journey to deliver innovative, accessible, and scalable financial solutions across Africa. With this opportunity, we are well-positioned to bolster liquidity, expand our services, and drive strategic investments that empower individuals and businesses to thrive in a dynamic economy.”

Payaza’s recent successes include an investment-grade rating from Global Credit Rating (GCR), an affiliate of Moody’s, a globally recognized risk assessment firm operating in over 40 countries. This rating reflects Payaza’s strong financial structure, operational efficiency, and robust governance, further solidifying its credibility and boosting investor confidence.

Renowned for pioneering digital payment platforms and tailored credit solutions, Payaza leverages cutting-edge technology to bridge financial service gaps across Africa. The company’s vision to become Africa’s foremost fintech powerhouse continues to drive its efforts in promoting financial inclusion and delivering sustainable solutions for underserved markets.

According to Mr. Philips Akinyele, Payaza’s Chief Technology Officer; “The N50 billion Commercial Paper approval is more than a financial milestone; it reinforces our dedication to building innovative solutions that drive economic inclusion and growth across Africa. This move will enable us to deepen our offerings, strengthen infrastructure, and create opportunities that transform lives.”

As Payaza advances its ambitious expansion strategy, the company continues to inspire confidence among stakeholders, redefine financial solutions, and lead the transformation of Africa’s financial ecosystem.