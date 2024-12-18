Approximately 4,142,174 homes, representing 4.8% of households in Nigeria were victims of robberies in 12 months, between May 2023 and April 2024.

This is contained in the Crimes Experience and Security Perception Survey (CESPS) of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which provides insights into the situation of crime at national and zonal levels across the country.

The report, published on Monday, noted that the highest number of home robbery cases were reported in the North-West zone with 1.06 million cases, followed by the South-South zone with 811,231 cases. In contrast, the South-West zone recorded the lowest number of cases, at 378,252.

The survey also revealed that rural areas were slightly more prone to home robberies, with 5.0% of households affected, compared to 4.7% in urban areas.

In terms of the items stolen during these robberies, cash or money topped the list, at 65.4%, followed by cell phones, at 55.3%, and electronic equipment, at 25.5%.

The report showed that less than half (36.3%) of households that experienced home robberies reported the incidents to the police. Meanwhile, only 6.1% of households that reported home robberies to the police were able to recover their stolen properties.

Physical force and weapon used

Highlighted the use of physical force and weapons during these robberies, the report noted that over half (55.7%) of households that experienced home robberies reported that physical force was used, while 61.6% reported that weapons were used.

Knives were the most common weapons used, at 74.7%, followed by guns, at 57.9%.

Tragically, 4.7% of households that experienced home robberies reported that at least one person died due to the robbery incident.

Key points you should know

The North-West zone recorded the highest number of home robberies and the highest number of deaths from the robberies.

The southwest zone reported the fewest incidents of home robberies and no deaths.

Less than half of the victims reported to the police and only 6.1% of households that reported home robberies to the police were able to recover their stolen properties.

Knives were the most common weapons used, followed by guns.

55.7% of affected households reported that physical force was used, while 61.6% reported that weapons were used

The NBS in the report explained Home robbery or invasion as when “an offender unlawfully enters into a building residence while the occupants are inside with the intent of causing harm or dispossessing them of their properties.”