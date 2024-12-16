Gone are the days of plastic USB drives holding your digital fortune.

Bitkey, a new ​bitcoin ​hardware wallet ​built by​ Block Inc., redefines self-custody with a stunning design and innovative features, putting the power and security of your Bitcoin directly in your hands.

It is the simplest way to securely buy and hold bitcoin, managed from a mobile app without the complexity of traditional hardware wallets.

A Design Built on Trust and Security

The unique look and feel of Bitkey’s hardware wallet came after the exploration of a variety of shapes and silhouettes to capture the product.

Eventually, the final selection resulted in a 3D cube illusion that represents Block (the company) and a block.

Bitkey is made of stone and that makes it unique. It exudes a sense of permanence and security, a stark contrast to the plastic of traditional hardware wallets.

Each Bitkey also features a one-of-a-kind stone pattern, meaning no one has the same Bitkey as another, making it a true conversation piece and a reflection of the unique value held within. Overall, Bitkey was designed to feel like an heirloom—something that users can rely on and even pass down.

More Than Just Beautiful: Functionality at its Finest

Four guiding principles drove Bitkey’s development:

smart integration – intuitive hardware and app integration

trustworthiness – weight and build quality

distinctiveness – stone pattern (a standout from other cold wallets)

personalisation – stone pattern, unique without customization

Security​ and usability​ also remained a core component of the design, so Bitkey was equipped with a fingerprint sensor for quick, secure access and integrations with major exchanges such as Moonpay, Coinbase,​ Robinhood​ and Cash App​ so far​.

The easy-to-use interface and fingerprint sensor eliminates the need for complex passwords and cumbersome login processes, offering peace of mind and a smooth user experience. This allows for secure and convenient buying, storing, and transferring of Bitcoin, all while being protected by Bitkey’s advanced security features.

User-Centric Design for a Seamless Experience

At Block, customer experience is paramount. This can be seen in how customer feedback is incorporated into every design decision. Bitkey’s design goes beyond aesthetics; it’s a product that works intuitively and addresses the needs of its users. ​

The Bitkey Team​ began the design process by thinking about the customer from the ID and user experience, then worked backwards. It was all about creating a product customers care about, based on their pain points and how they want the products to be used. That’s why Bitkey is built with both seasoned bitcoin veterans and newcomers in mind.

A Commitment to the Future of Self-Custody

Bitkey is committed to constantly innovating and improving ​the product, based​ on the evolving needs of its customers and the industry. Guided by customer feedback, they ​keep​​ ​exploring new security features and strengthening partnerships to offer even more control and flexibility. The ultimate goal is to make Bitkey the go-to solution for secure, reliable, and user-friendly self-custody.

Ultimately, Bitkey’s mission is about putting control back into the hands of the users. With its intuitive design, unmatched security, and commitment to user experience, Bitkey is shaping the future of self-custody by making Bitcoin easy to use and hard to lose.

Bitkey is available for shipping to 90+ countries across the globe including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa. Find out more at bitkey.world.