A new survey from Canadian recruitment agency, Robert Half reveals that the start of 2025 could bring an increase in job opportunities, with many companies planning to expand their workforce.

The research suggests a rise in both permanent and contract positions, offering job seekers a potential boost in the new year.

The company’s State of Canadian Hiring Survey predicts 46% of companies will add permanent roles, while 49% will focus on filling vacant positions in the first half of 2025.

According to the survey, 54% of firms will also increase the number of contract professionals to support projects in 2025.

Hiring trends for the coming year

Mike Shekhtman, emphasized that businesses are increasing their hiring to prepare for future growth. “Hiring for vacated positions will ramp up as businesses expand their workforce in January,” he stated.

Factors driving hiring decision-making

The survey found that several factors influence hiring decisions.

Among managers surveyed, 47% cited company growth as the main driver behind hiring plans, followed by employee turnover (44%) and new projects (41%).

These trends suggest a positive outlook for job seekers in industries experiencing growth.

How job seekers can stand out

Shekhtman also shared advice for candidates looking to secure positions. He recommends that job seekers update their LinkedIn profiles to match the roles they are targeting and ensure their online presence aligns with their resumes.

“It’s important that your LinkedIn profile is up to date and reflects the position you’re aiming for,” Shekhtman explained.

In addition, Shekhtman advised candidates to focus on their resumes’ accuracy, noting that hiring managers may be deterred by spelling or grammar mistakes. Networking, both professional and personal, is also important for gaining referrals and making connections with potential employers.

Addressing gaps in employment history

Job seekers with gaps in their resumes need not worry, according to Shekhtman. “Employers are more interested in hearing a clear explanation for gaps than seeing a perfect record,” he said.

He added that multiple short-term roles across different industries may be more valuable than staying at one company for many years.

Shekhtman suggested that temporary or contract positions could provide valuable opportunities for job seekers looking to get their foot in the door at reputable organizations.

The role of recruitment firms and skill development

Shekhtman also recommended that candidates partner with recruitment firms that specialize in their industry to gain access to new opportunities.

He emphasized the importance of honing industry-specific skills and attending networking events to build connections, receive mentorship, and gain interview coaching.

The importance of mindset for job seekers

Lastly, Shekhtman stressed the importance of maintaining a positive mindset. He encouraged job seekers to reflect on their goals and stay confident as they navigate the competitive job market.

With hiring forecasts pointing to a busy start to 2025, job seekers have an opportunity to take advantage of increased demand for talent.