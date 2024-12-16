The Federal Government has announced nationwide free train services from December 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025, as part of the Christmas celebrations.

This was one of the resolutions reached at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu on Monday, as disclosed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris while briefing State House correspondents after the FEC meeting.

The announcement was reported by Channels Television via their website.

However, an official press statement from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation providing further details on the free train services is yet to be released.

“President Bola Tinubu has approved free transportation nationwide ahead of the Christmas celebration.

“The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, announced this while briefing State House correspondents shortly after the Federal Executive Council meeting chaired by the President on Monday.

“He said the Federal Government will commence nationwide free train services from the 20th of December to 5th of January 2025,” Channels TV report read in part.

Meanwhile, Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, shared on his official X account on Monday that the President has approved free transportation services across the country during the stated period.

Bwala noted that a similar initiative was implemented last year during the yuletide season, however, no additional information was provided regarding the specifics of the free transportation services.

What you should know

The announcement of the free train rides nationwide from December 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025, follows an earlier statement by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) about its plans to operate special train services to commemorate the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations.

However, the NRC has yet to disclose the details of its planned offer on scheduled passenger trains.

The Federal Government’s announcement of the free train services builds on a similar initiative by the NRC in 2023, which was designed to ease travel burdens during the festive season.

In 2023, the Federal Government introduced measures aimed at alleviating financial strain on Nigerians during the holidays, including a 50% fare reduction for interstate travel.

Additionally, all rail services were made free from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024, with the period later extended until January 7, 2024.

The 2024 special train services from the NRC are expected to follow a similar pattern, ensuring that people have access to convenient and budget-friendly travel options throughout the festive season.