Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State announced a significant investment of over N2 billion to upgrade the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital (ESUTH) and address accommodation shortages through the construction of student hostels.

The announcement came during a Town Hall meeting themed “Governance Issues: The Journey So Far,” where the governor engaged with the state’s Students’ Union leadership.

Mbah emphasized his administration’s focus on transforming education at all levels, from primary to tertiary institutions.

RelatedStories No Content Available

He revealed plans to build Smart Schools for primary and secondary students while introducing innovation and experiential learning programs for tertiary education.

“At ESUTH alone, we have committed over N2 billion to enhance its infrastructure,” Mbah said, underlining the government’s efforts to elevate the standard of education and healthcare in the state.

The governor disclosed ambitious plans to construct 17 Smart Green Secondary Schools by 2025. This initiative complements the ongoing development of 245 out of 260 planned Smart Green Schools for students from nursery to junior secondary school.

“We’ve dedicated one-third of our total budget for two consecutive years to education because we understand that education shapes the future of a nation,” Mbah said. “This isn’t about me—it’s about the next generation and those yet to be born.”

He assured residents that the contractors working on these projects were being closely monitored to meet strict timelines, ensuring that the state’s vision for advanced learning environments is realized.

What to know

Mbah highlighted the state’s efforts to equip educators with the tools needed to succeed in these modern learning environments. By September 2025, the governor promised, every child in Enugu State would be learning in a Smart School.

“We’ve already trained 11,000 Smart School teachers and Directors of Experiential Learning to prepare for this transformation,” Mbah said.

A Vision Beyond the Present

The governor reiterated that his administration’s investments in education are not about immediate results but about laying a foundation for the future.

“Everything we’ve done is to provide our children with the best learning environment and access to technological tools that prepare them for a competitive world,” he stated.

Mbah’s remarks show his administration’s commitment to long-term development through education, positioning Enugu State as a leader in innovation and learning.

By prioritizing education in the state’s budget and committing substantial resources, the governor aims to shape a brighter future for generations to come.