The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion on Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

The diversion is ahead of the Bavarian Motor Works (BMW) Autofest outdoor show.

The event is scheduled to take place between 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., as disclosed in a statement issued by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation on Saturday.

“The Lagos State Government has announced a road closure on Akin Adesola’s Street, Victoria Island for the Bavarian Motor Works outdoor show (BMW’s AUTOFEST), scheduled to be held on Sunday, 15th December 2024, between 12:00 noon and 7:00 pm,” the statement read in part.

The BMW Autofest is a major outdoor event showcasing luxury vehicles and attracting enthusiasts from Lagos and beyond. To ensure safety and convenience, the government has implemented measures to minimize disruptions.

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes, plan journeys in advance, and cooperate with traffic officials to ensure smooth movement.

Traffic diversion routes and advisory for BMW Autofest

To ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the BMW Autofest event, the Lagos State Government has outlined alternative routes for motorists navigating Akin Adesola Street and surrounding areas.

These diversions are designed to minimize disruptions and ensure convenience for road users.

Here are the alternative routes for motorists:

Falomo to Ahmadu Bello via Akin Adesola Street

Motorists travelling from Falomo inward Ahmadu Bello along Akin Adesola Street are advised to turn right into Adeola Odeku. From there, they can connect to Elettu Ogabi Street, which links Kasumu Ekemode Street and Bishop Oluwole Street, before reconnecting to Akin Adesola Street to continue their journeys.

Ahmadu Bello Way to Falomo Bridge via Akin Adesola Street

Drivers coming from Ahmadu Bello Way and heading to Falomo Bridge through Akin Adesola Street are urged to turn right into Karimu Kotun Street. They can then link to Sanusi Fafunwa Street to reconnect with Akin Adesola Street and proceed to their destinations.

Adeola Odeku to Falomo Bridge

Motorists travelling from Adeola Odeku inward Falomo Bridge will need to use the Akin Olugbade U-Turn on a contraflow to connect back to Akin Adesola Street and continue their journeys seamlessly.

Adeola Odeku to Ahmadu Bello

Motorists heading from Adeola Odeku to Ahmadu Bello will experience unimpeded traffic flow, as no diversions will be implemented along this route.

The statement further advised drivers to exercise patience and adhere to the directions of traffic management personnel, who will be stationed along the diversion corridors to facilitate movement and ensure minimal disruptions.