The former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has pleaded not guilty to the 16-count money laundering charges before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Bello pleaded not guilty before Justice Emeka Nwite on Friday following his arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had earlier applied to arraign Bello in his absence before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

Bello and others were accused of conspiring in February 2016 to convert N80,246,470,088.88, allegedly obtained through a criminal breach of trust, violating Section 18(a) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, as amended.

What Transpired in Court

Nairametrics reports that today’s case followed over four proceedings in which the ex-governor was absent due to pending legal disputes raised by his legal team in higher courts.

At the resumed sitting EFCC counsel Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, urged Justice Emeka Nwite to approve the reading of the charges to Bello.

Pinheiro’s request was not opposed by Bello’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu SAN.

The ex-governor pleaded not guilty to all the 19-count charges as read to him by the registrar.

Bello’s lawyer, Daudu then said since he is leading the new team of defense lawyers, he wishes to state that his client did not deliberately refuse to appear in court but rather directed his lawyers to legally challenge the jurisdiction of the trial court up to higher courts.

“With respect, my client did not disrespect the court. Things are clearer now” Daudu said.

Seeking for his bail, Daudu asked the court to note that the defendant as a two-term governor of his state only traveled out two times.

He pledged that his client would be in court throughout the trial and would not jump bail.

The EFCC did not oppose the request for bail, saying it is at the court’s discretion.

What You Should Know

Nairametrics reports that the EFCC and other security agencies have declared Bello wanted, citing their inability to track his whereabouts or arrest him.

The EFCC later accused the Kogi State government of using its “immunity” to shield Bello.

Meanwhile, the parties are before higher courts for redress regarding Bello’s arraignment. Despite this, the EFCC instituted another fraud case against Bello at the FCT High Court.

This matter is separate from the N100 billion criminal case Bello and others are facing before the FCT High Court.