Today, we proudly celebrate five incredible years of driving innovation and empowering the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

This milestone is a testament to the passion, resilience, and dedication of our staff, innovators, zonal leads, state leads, campus ambassador leads, partners, sponsors, and donors who have been instrumental in shaping this journey.

Together, we’ve nurtured groundbreaking ideas, inspired change, and paved the way for a brighter, tech-driven future.

Commenting on the journey so far, the ED, Aituaz Kola-Oladejo noted that it had been 5 years of working and partnering with a community of brilliant Nigerians, which include Tertiary Institutions’ students, Financial Services Providers who contributed APIs to the Innovation Sandbox, international organisations and Tech innovators to make Nigeria the ultimate tech hub.

Also speaking, Uade Ahimie, an independent Risk Advisor commended the efforts and works of FSI to drive the next generation of business leaders towards managing the expectations of tech businesses.