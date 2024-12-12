Seyi Banigbe, founder of prominent jewellery brand, Bland2Glam, received the award for “Best Retail Organization in Range Excellence” on behalf of the brand from the Lagos Business School, on their campus.

The Lagos Business School’s Africa Retail Academy announced this award at their recently held 2024 Africa Retail Congress.

Bland2Glam specializes in the design and retail of urban fashion jewellery for men and women. Banigbe started the business in 2012 from her laptop and has grown the brand into a nationally recognized one with retail locations in premium shopping malls at Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan and Abuja; Bland2Glam is also present in the departure lounge of the Muritala Mohammed Airport 2 and employs over 30 Nigerians.

On receiving the award Banigbe said, “Being recognized by this institution is the pat-on-the-back Bland2Glam needed after twelve years of being in operation and retailing across malls nationwide every day of the week. We started off retailing female jewellery only but bringing the business to this point where we have as many male customers as female customers across all ages, has been a lot of hard work on our part and we are grateful for this award.”

Professor Louis Nzegwu of the Lagos Business School presented the award to Seyi Banigbe and explained that Bland2Glam won the award because they are an “innovative organization which has redefined the landscape of urban jewellery design and retail in Nigeria, demonstrating that the Nigerian retail sector is not merely about transactions, but building relationships, understanding customer needs and creating an unforgettable shopping experience.”

The theme of the 2024 Africa Retail Congress was “Retail Beyond Borders: Expanding Local Trade, Unlocking Global Markets” and awards were presented to leading retailers across varied sectors. Wema Bank and Med Plus also won in other retail categories.

L-R Professor Louis Nzegwu, Chair Africa Retail Congress, Lagos Business School; Seyi Banigbe, Founder Bland2Glam; Oluwatomilola Mustapha, Academy Manager, Africa Retail Academy, Lagos Business School.