Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payment technology company, is proud to announce its inclusion in Fast Company’s annual Brands That Matter list.

Flutterwave is recognized in the Global Brands category, for its ability to create an emotional connection with customers, whether by leading on the environment or pop culture, engaging B2B customers, or responding meaningfully to current events.

The list highlights 129 brands and 10 CMOs of the Year that inspire genuine engagement and loyalty from their consumers—and influence new adopters to buy in.

Flutterwave’s collaboration with music streamer Audiomack has been recognized by Fast Company for fostering a stronger connection between creators and their audience.

The collaboration supports Audiomack’s mission to help artists monetize their work, especially in emerging markets where traditional music distribution channels are often unable to do so. Other brands on the list include American Express, Canva, Disney, Eventbrite, Guinness, and Nike.

The year’s list honors large international organizations, emerging companies, and nonprofits. Flutterwave’s inclusion in Fast Company’s Brands that Matter list underlines its mission to connect the world to Africa through payments with messaging that resonates with its audience.

Commenting on this recognition, Yewande Akomolafe-Kalu, Associate Vice President, Branding and Storytelling, Flutterwave said: “Whether on or off the stage, offline or online, Flutterwave’s commitment to excellence is unwavering. We’re eager to build on this momentum in 2025, ensuring our voice connects authentically with our diverse audience across the world and delivers tangible value to our community.

Our marketing team works with quiet determination, stepping into the spotlight strategically. Being recognized by industry leaders like Fast Company validates our behind-the-scenes work. This acknowledgment reflects more than just an award—it demonstrates our strategic impact in driving Flutterwave’s growth as we solidify our global leadership in the technology ecosystem,” She added.

“We’re so proud to award such a wide variety of honorees this year and shine a spotlight on leading marketing executives,” said Brendan Vaughan, Fast Company editor-in-chief. “The thread that binds brands like Arc’teryx, Tony’s Chocolonely, and the NFL together is their commitment and creativity in how they build connections with audiences through cultural relevance.”

This award is a reflection of Flutterwave’s innovative and people-centered marketing initiatives, approaches, and campaigns tailored to a global audience while accommodating the peculiarities of different local markets. The Send App by Flutterwave’s Summer Campaign celebrated the ups and downs of travel through the lens of a couple of friends and a major globetrotter to inspire Flutterwave’s audiences to explore the world. The campaign also offered some value-added services such as free eSIM cards and travel brochures for selected destinations to make travel more accessible and fun for everyone.

Similarly, Flutterwave leveraged its position as an ecosystem leader and enabler to share valuable insights on remittance patterns during the International Day of Family Remittances. This initiative not only highlights Flutterwave’s commitment to supporting seamless cross-border transfers for Africans in the diaspora but also reiterates the critical role remittances play in supporting millions of people across the continent.

Flutterwave has had a remarkable year, receiving multiple international and local recognitions. The company was named the 2024 “Most Innovative Company” for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa by Fast Company and recognized as the “FinTech of the Year” at the African Banker Awards held in Nairobi, Kenya. Additionally, Flutterwave moved seven places up on the prestigious 12th annual CNBC Disruptor 50 list and was included in the Top 100 Cross-Border Payment Companies by FXC Intelligence.

These recognitions highlight Flutterwave’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its leadership in the ecosystem.