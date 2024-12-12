The President of Germany, Frank–Walter Steinmeier, has advised President Bola Tinubu to come up with emergency plans for future economic cooperation of the West African region.

According to a statement released by the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Steinmeier, who landed in Nigeria on a state visit on Wednesday gave the advice during a meeting with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Speaking against the backdrop of the military rule in Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, and their detachment from the regional body, the German President told President Tinubu as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) that the re-integration of the three countries would have a significant impact on the economy and security of the West Coast.

Security and economic consequences

Emphasising why the three countries should be re-integrated into ECOWAS, Steinmeier said their current status has huge security and economic consequences for the region.

“We just had a meeting with the President of the ECOWAS Commission. We know how important it is to have regional cooperation. We are part of the European Union.

“For Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, there are serious security and economic consequences for not carrying on together. We understand why ECOWAS security members are insisting on diplomacy.

“It is not easy but you will need to use your diplomacy to keep the commission and the region together.

“While you are using diplomatic means to bring Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso to rethink their position, you should have emergency plans in place for future economic cooperation,’’ the German leader said.

Tinubu vows to deploy wisdom, diplomacy

Earlier, President Bola Tinubu told the visiting German President that the interest and welfare of the citizens in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger remain a priority for leaders of ECOWAS, assuring that wisdom and diplomacy will make the difference in reintegrating the countries into the commission.

Tinubu noted that the leadership of the three countries had been reluctant to bring out transition programmes with clear dates.

“Our relationship of mutual respect will continue as we reappraise the situation in the three countries. What I can assure you is that we will not give tolerance to an unconstitutional government.

“We will continue to lead by example. We have innocent citizens who are victims of the military. We will continue to explore diplomatic channels to navigate without punishing innocent people.

“We will continue to allow free movement and trade. Though the transition programme is not sure or certain, we will not punish the innocent citizens; they are not in possession of power,’’ he said.

President Tinubu told the German leader that the regional body would leave the door open for the return of democracy in the countries.

“This is what ECOWAS will stand for. Whatever is happening in the countries, we are mindful of the well-being of the citizens. I don’t want to personalize issues as ECOWAS Chairman. We will leave the door for collaboration,’’ the President added.

Backstory

Three military-led West African nation in January this year announced their immediate withdrawal from the regional bloc ECOWAS, accusing the body of becoming a threat to its members.

ECOWAS “under the influence of foreign powers, betraying its founding principles, has become a threat to its member states and its population”, read a statement from the military rulers.

The three countries accused the regional body of failing to support their fight against “terrorism and insecurity”, while imposing “illegal, illegitimate, inhumane and irresponsible sanctions”.

Military power grabs took place in Mali in 2020 and 2021, in Burkina Faso in 2022 and in Niger in 2023.

The regional body reacted by suspending all three countries and imposing heavy sanctions on Niger and Mali.