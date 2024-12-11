Late in 2022, we at Octa broker introduced OctaTrader, our proprietary trading solution currently available across all platforms.

Today, as 2024 is coming to a close, we are happy to announce that OctaTrader has shown six-fold growth in the number of clients year-on-year.

Below is the rundown of some of the product features we implemented along the way and the forward-looking principles we use regarding our client approach.

OctaTrader: creating a holistic trading experience

For many aspiring traders, starting their journey in the financial markets becomes a tough challenge.

On top of psychological pressure and the inherent complexities of the decision-making that trading is notorious for, new traders often face practical issues that create additional cognitive load.

For example, the technicalities related to opening an account with a financial broker, setting up the trading platform, and establishing an efficient, personalised workflow while constantly switching between several applications during a trading session can be time-consuming and tiresome.

Octa‘s mission as a global broker is to make trading more accessible and understandable. To achieve this goal, we created our own trading platform, OctaTrader. It provides a smooth workflow across all devices so that you can pick up your trading session on mobile from where you left it off on your desktop.

As such, OctaTrader is an all-in-one trading solution that solves many practical problems emerging traders face and introduces a more dynamic, personalised, and understandable approach to trading.

A comprehensive financial ecosystem designed for traders of various skill levels, OctaTrader consists of four fundamental elements:

payments and transactions

trading platform

Space, an analytical hub within OctaTrader

special offers section.

These core pillars of the solution’s architecture are integrated within a single application, which empowers our clients and helps us create a seamless, secure, and holistic trading experience.

Space: a new approach to decision-making in trading

In the third quarter of 2024, the OctaTrader team deployed Space, the analytics hub embedded into the application, for all regions and Octa clients. Bringing together analytics, education, and decision-making support within a single toolkit, Space is now an integral part of the OctaTrader’s interface.

Space takes data-driven, confident, and innovative decision-making to a new level, enabling traders to copy ideas and predictions from the curated news feed to the client’s trading chart in a few clicks.

As a modern trading toolkit, Space uses machine learning algorithms to process historical data and offer analytical predictions. These predictions are then thoroughly checked and reinforced by Octa’s team of highly experienced expert traders, allowing clients to reduce the excessive cognitive load associated with decision-making in trading.

Space also provides detailed educational materials for those willing to dive deep into the intricacies of technical analysis and learn more about fundamental trading concepts and the workings of financial markets. This combination of modern technology and human expertise facilitates decision validation, allowing less experienced traders to navigate financial markets more efficiently and spend less mental and nervous energy on the way.

Octa’s forward-thinking approach

As seasoned traders know all but too well, a little sometimes goes a long way, and even marginal differences can make or break a trading session. The same goes for the e-brokerage sector, where any aspect of a trading platform can tip the scale when it comes to product offers.

We at Octa continuously research our clients’ needs through in-depth analytics, using the findings to identify key pain points in traders’ experience and drive incremental improvements in our platform. We envisage OctaTrader as a dynamically evolving product attuned to current traders’ demands.

As a result of this approach, OctaTrader currently offers multiple sources of curated trading insights and analytical predictions, all available with a few clicks within the application.

