The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) concluded trading on December 11, 2024, with a positive performance, gaining 302.71 points to close at 98,509.68, reflecting an increase of 0.31%.

Despite the upward movement in the index, trading activity declined significantly, with 320 billion shares exchanged—a sharp 55.93% fall compared to the previous session.

Market capitalization climbed to N59.7 trillion, supported by 7,943 individual transactions.

Leading the gainers’ chart, AFRIPRUD recorded an impressive rise of 10.00%, followed by RTBRISCOE, which posted a 10.00% increase. CONOIL secured third place with a 10.00% advance.

Conversely, JOHNHOLT emerged as the top loser, shedding 10.00%, while NSLTECH followed closely with a 9.52% decline.

In terms of trading volume, ETRANZACT and UNIVINSURE stood out as the most actively traded stocks, significantly contributing to the day’s market turnover.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 98,509.68 points

Previous ASI: 98,206.97 points

Day Change: +0.31%

Year-to-Date Performance: +31.74%

Volume Traded: 320 million shares

Deals: 7,943

Top 5 gainers

AFRIPRUD: up 10.00% to N14.30

RTBRISCOE: up 10.00% to N2.42

CONOIL: up 10.00% to N352.00

GOLDBREW: up 9.95% to N7.18

NEM: up 9.74% to N10.70

Top 5 losers

JBERGER: down 10.00% to N155.25

NSLTECH: down 9.52% to N0.57

MULTIVERSE: down 7.63% to N5.45

HMCALL: down 6.07% to N4.95

HONYFLOUR: down 5.62% to N4.70

Trading volume

On December 11, 2024, the Nigerian equities market recorded a sharp 55.93% decrease in trading volume, with a total of 320 million shares exchanged, significantly lower than the previous session’s activity.

ETRANZACT led as the most actively traded stock, with an impressive 70.2 million shares exchanged.

UNIVINSURE followed with 23.7 million shares, while ZENITHBANK recorded 21.2 million shares.

Other notable contributors included FBNH with 18.6 million shares and UBA, rounding out the top five with 13.9 million shares.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, ARADEL dominated with a substantial N1.2 billion worth of transactions.

ZENITHBANK ranked second, recording N933.5 million, reflecting strong investor confidence.

FBNH and ETRANZACT contributed significantly, with trading values of N491.2 million and N474.2 million, respectively.

UBA completed the top five, generating N465.8 million in trades.

SWOOT and FUGAZ stocks

SWOOT Stocks (companies with market capitalizations above N1 trillion):

Aradel gained 7.53%, while Oando recorded a marginal increase of 0.24%.

FUGAZ Group (FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK):

ZENITHBANK, FBNH, and UBA posted gains of 0.25%, 0.19%, and 0.15%, respectively.

ACCESSCORP shed 0.41%, while GTCO remained stable with no price change.

Outlook

The positive movements in large-cap stocks in the coming sessions might push the All-Share Index across the 99,000 zone and enough to hit the N60 trillion mark.

Bullish sentiment across various sectors and sustained investor confidence are expected to support the Nigerian equities market’s upward trajectory in the near term.