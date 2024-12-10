The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) concluded trading on December 10 with a positive performance, gaining 99.45 points to close at 98,206.97, reflecting a slight increase of 0.1%.

Amid this modest increase, trading activity witnessed a surge, with 939 billion shares exchanged—a significant 115.4% rise compared to the previous session.

Market capitalization remained strong at N59.5 trillion, supported by 9,098 individual transactions.

Leading the gainers’ chart, GOLDBREW saw an impressive rise of 9.93%, followed by GUINEAINS, which posted a 9.80% increase. TANTALIZER secured third place with a 9.77% advance.

Conversely, JOHNHOLT emerged as the top loser, shedding 9.96%, while HMCALL followed closely with a 9.91% decline.

In terms of trading volume, WAPIC and STERLINGNG stood out as the most actively traded stocks, significantly contributing to the day’s market turnover.

Market Summary Current ASI: 98,206.97 points

Previous ASI: 98,107.52 points

Day Change: +0.1%

Year-to-Date Performance: +31.34%

Volume Traded: 939 million shares

Deals: 9,098 Top 5 gainers GOLDBREW: up 9.93% to N6.53

GUINEANS: up 9.80% to N0.56

TANTALIZER: up 9.77% to N1.46

AFRIPRUD: up 9.70% to N13.00

ABCTRANS: up 9.65% to N1.25 Top 5 losers JOHNHOLT: down 9.96% to N7.23

HMCALL: down 9.91% to N5.27

MORISON: down 9.89% to N4.01

WAPCO: down 7.80% to N65.00

UPDCREIT: down 5.83% to N4.85

Trading Volume

On December 10, 2024, the Nigerian equities market recorded a sharp 115.4% increase in trading volume. A total of 939 million shares were traded, significantly higher than the 436 million shares exchanged in the previous session.

WAPIC led as the most actively traded stock, with an impressive 457.6 million shares exchanged.

STERLINGNG followed with 138.4 million shares, while JAPAULGOLD recorded 30.3 million shares.

Other notable contributors included UBA with 28.7 million shares and MTNN, rounding out the top five with 28.6 million shares.

Trading Value

In terms of trading value, MTNN dominated with a substantial N4.3 billion worth of transactions.

WAPCO ranked second, recording N1.2 billion, reflecting strong investor confidence.

UBA and STERLINGNG contributed significantly, with trading values of N962.5 million and N677.4 million, respectively.

CAP completed the top five, generating N632.5 million in trades.

SWOOT and FUGAZ Stocks

Among the SWOOT stocks (companies with market capitalizations above N1 trillion), Oando gained 0.9%, and MTNN surged by 3.47%.

Within the FUGAZ group (FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK ):

ZENITHBANK, UBA, and GTCO declined by 0.79%, 0.75%, and 0.38%, respectively.

On a positive note, ACCESSCORP gained 0.21%.

FBNH remained stable with no change in share price.

Outlook

If the positive momentum continues, the All-Share Index could move closer to the 99,000 mark, with market capitalization projected to surpass the N60 trillion threshold.

Bullish sentiment across various sectors and sustained investor confidence are expected to support the Nigerian equities market’s upward trajectory in the near term.