The Lagos State Government has directed that all approved gates and barriers on public roads or streets across the state, particularly in the Lekki Axis, must remain fully open for public access between 5:00 AM and 10:00 PM daily.

This follows the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation’s observation of a surge in unauthorized gates and mismanagement of approved ones, which pose challenges to traffic flow, emergency access, and public safety.

The announcement, detailed in a statement issued by the Ministry on Monday, outlined new guidelines for gated streets across Lagos State.

“The Ministry of Transportation has observed a surge in the installation of unauthorized gates, particularly in the Lekki axis. Many of these gates were erected without the necessary approvals from the Ministry, while some approved gates are being mismanaged as residents fail to adhere to the established guidelines for gated streets in Lagos State.

“This non-compliance poses significant challenges to traffic flow, emergency response access, and overall public safety. As such, the Ministry is taking a firm stance to address this issue and wishes to reiterate the following in line with the Lagos State Government’s policy and regulations,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Gates or barriers on public roads or streets must remain fully open for public use between 5:00 AM and 10:00 PM daily, to ensure interconnectivity and the free flow of traffic across the State.”

The Ministry emphasized that gates or barriers installed without prior approval are illegal and will be removed, while approved ones must adhere strictly to operational timelines. Such gates must also be manned by security personnel engaged by the Community Development Associations (CDAs) to ensure compliance and enhance security.

While gates or barriers may remain closed between 10:00 PM and 5:00 AM, the Ministry clarified they must be promptly opened in emergencies to allow unrestricted access for first responders. Non-compliance, it warned, will attract penalties, including fines and enforcement actions.

More insight

The Lagos State Government has also taken a firm stance on unauthorized gates and barriers on public roads and streets. According to the Ministry, gates installed without prior approval disrupt traffic flow, delay emergency response times, and compromise public safety.

The government has issued a seven-day ultimatum for the removal of all unauthorized gates and barriers statewide. Failure to comply will result in their forceful removal and the imposition of penalties in accordance with regulations.

Additionally, the government noted that unauthorized gates undermine community cohesion and hinder the state’s efforts to create an interconnected road network. By ensuring only approved gates are responsibly managed, the state aims to foster a safer and more organized transportation system.

The Ministry reiterated its commitment to enforcing these rules across Lagos, starting with the Lekki Axis, and urged residents to report non-compliant gates for swift action.

It also called on residents and CDAs in Lekki and Lagos generally to comply with the regulations to enhance public safety, ensure traffic flow, and uphold accessibility for all road users.