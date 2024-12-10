The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced on Tuesday its intent to enforce sanctions against airlines that fail to process ticket refunds within the stipulated timeframes.

The move, part of a broader effort to strengthen consumer protections in the country’s aviation sector, signals a tougher stance by the regulator.

Michael Achimugu, the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, said the authority is now prioritizing strict adherence to refund policies under Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

“Cash purchases must be refunded immediately and in cash,” Achimugu stated in a press release. “Refunds for electronic payments, whether through mobile apps or internet banking, must be completed within 14 days.”

The director emphasized that non-compliance would trigger immediate sanctions, describing the new measures as pivotal to rebuilding passenger trust in the aviation sector.

What to know

The announcement follows a specific case involving Air Peace, which was found to have exceeded the legally mandated timeframe for refunds. The incident has prompted the NCAA to escalate its enforcement efforts.

“For over a year, the NCAA has collaborated with airlines to address operational inefficiencies and improve passenger experiences.

“While progress has been made, the time for leniency is over. Stricter enforcement measures are now in place to ensure compliance.” Achimugu said.

While acknowledging the operational challenges faced by carriers, Achimugu urged airlines to prioritize timely refunds, calling them a “straightforward measure” to demonstrate accountability.

The NCAA’s move comes amid broader efforts to revamp the aviation sector, with particular focus on consumer rights.

Achimugu noted that the authority has successfully facilitated full refunds and rebates for passengers in the past, underscoring its commitment to protecting travelers’ interests.

“Passengers may not fully understand the complexities of aviation operations, but they expect their refunds to be processed without delay,” he said.

He encouraged airlines to view compliance with refund policies as a pathway to restoring consumer confidence, particularly as the industry faces scrutiny over service quality and efficiency.

More insight

The NCAA’s tougher stance has drawn praise for aligning with the government’s broader aviation reform agenda. Achimugu commended the leadership of Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, and the NCAA’s Acting Director General, Capt. Chris Najomo.

“Their dedication to the Minister’s five-point agenda and the 2024 Action Plan, which emphasize ease of doing business and support for domestic carriers, is reshaping the industry,” Achimugu said.

Industry stakeholders, including the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), have lauded the reforms, which they say reflect a renewed commitment to accountability and efficiency.

As the NCAA steps up enforcement, it remains to be seen whether airlines will meet the new standards. For passengers, however, the message is clear: the era of delayed refunds is coming to an end.