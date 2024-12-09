Diageo, a global leader in premium spirits, has exclusively partnered with Celebr-8 Lyfe (a Tolaram Company) to enhance the availability of its iconic brands across Nigeria, following the sale of Diageo’s majority shares in Guinness Nigeria to Tolaram.

This partnership, which combines Celebr-8 Lyfe’s robust distribution network and brand building expertise, with Diageo’s portfolio of world-class portfolio, aims to redefine the Nigerian spirits market by making high-quality international brands accessible to Nigerian consumers.

This partnership marks a milestone In how Nigerians experience quality spirits and does not only promise to meet consumer demand for globally renowned brands but also aims to raise the standards of market service and brand interaction nationwide.

“We are thrilled to partner with Celebr-8 Lyfe, whose local expertise complements Diageo’s vision for growth in Nigeria,” said Kavita Hans, General Manager, Diageo West and Central Africa.

“Our goal is to connect with more Nigerian consumers, through our exceptional brands, such as Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, Tanqueray, Singleton, Cîroc, Baileys, Black & White, Ketel One, Smirnoff, Gordons, and Zacapa. We will do this whilst contributing to sustainable growth in the market. Together, we are positioned to set new benchmarks for excellence and consistency in the Nigerian spirits industry.”

This collaboration also provides economic benefits, as the strengthened supply chain and market innovations support job creation and industry development within Nigeria. The synergy between Diageo’s commitment to quality and Celebr-8 Lyfe’s dedication to efficient distribution and brand execution ensures a premium consumer experience, from product availability to brand interaction.

According to Shobhit Jindal, General Manager of Celebr-8 Lyfe, “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to bring the best of global brands to Nigerian consumers. We are excited to work with Diageo to deliver on our shared vision for premium quality and market growth.”

The partnership reflects both companies’ dedication to a progressive, high-standard market environment in Nigeria and reaffirms Diageo’s commitment to long-term growth in Africa. The first wave of brand rollouts under this partnership will begin this quarter.

About Diageo:

Diageo is a global leader in alcoholic beverages, known for its premium portfolio of brands across various categories, including spirits and beer. With a mission to enrich lives through the enjoyment of quality drinks, Diageo continues to bring its trusted brands to markets worldwide.

About Celebr-8 Lyfe:

Celebr-8 Lyfe (a Tolaram Company) specializes in the promotion and distribution of premium spirits in Nigeria, focusing on delivering quality, authenticity, and innovation. With a strong market presence, Celebr-8 Lyfe is committed to offering Nigerians access to a broad range of international spirits through efficient and reliable service.