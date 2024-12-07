In this episode, we look into the true impact of Nigeria’s subsidy removal. Was it really about saving money or was it just a big government trick? From the mystery of why things feel worse despite the promises, to the bizarre concept of national borrowing— we unpack how these issues affect you directly. If Nigeria never had subsidies, could we have been richer? And what happens when a country keeps borrowing without a clear plan?

Tune in as we break down the complex reality of Nigeria’s economic moves in a way you can understand.