We are delighted to announce the upcoming release of “In Her Hands”, a book authored by award-winning entrepreneur Demi Samande.

This book is a guide to shaping the future of manufacturing in Africa: It is a story told from a woman’s perspective and provides a toolkit for African entrepreneurs and investors to drive transformative growth and achieve sustainable business success.

As Africa is seen as the next largest economy to grow, concerns about exploitation from outside interests are growing. This book offers practical tools, inspiring stories, and expert insights based on Demi Samande’s real-world experiences as an entrepreneur and investor.

“In Her Hands” is a must-read for anyone interested in the future of manufacturing in Africa and the role of youths in shaping that future. The book provides a unique perspective on the opportunities and challenges African entrepreneurs and investors face. It offers guidance on how to seize opportunities to transform the African economy for the benefit of all.

The book will motivate emerging entrepreneurs to tackle business challenges and provide the guidelines they require to create successful businesses. It features interviews with renowned entrepreneurs, business executives and creative persons.

“I am thrilled to share this book with the world,” said Demi Samande. It is a testament to the power and resilience of youths in manufacturing in Africa and a call to action for all of us to support and empower them.” Demi uses her personal story of a humble beginning from a flat in London to becoming the premier manufacturer of luxury furniture in West Africa to motivate and empower furniture makers, artisans, and creatives who fuel the manufacturing industry and prepare them for the global market.

As a way of giving back to society, Demi said she will use part of the proceeds from the book to empower some Nigerian youths enrolled in her manufacturing academy, Majeurs Academy. This project, tagged ‘Buy a Book, Train a Student,’ supports the academy’s mission to foster technical and creative skills among students.

“In Her Hands” is published by Routledge in London in paperback, hardback, and eBook formats. Available for pre-order now, the book will be released on December 10th, 2024. For more information or to request a review copy, please contact: Name: Esther Asuquo

Email: esther.asuquo@roberttaylormedia.com

Phone Number: 08080192500