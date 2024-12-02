Debola Deji-Kurunmi, founder and Executive Director of Ideation Hub Africa, has called for a paradigm shift in how technology is perceived, she emphasized that technology is no longer merely a sector but an enabler across industries.

Speaking as the keynote speaker at the fifth edition of Hackaholics in Lagos, themed “Meta Idea: Catalysing Africa’s Growth Through Innovation,”.

Kurunmi emphasized that technology is no longer a standalone sector, she urged businesses and individuals to embrace this mindset shift to remain relevant in an ever-changing world.

“Tech is no longer a sector it is an enabler to any sector. No longer should you consider yourself excluded from technology because you’re not a product manager. No longer should you consider yourself excluded from technology because you’re not in fintech.

“The moment we make that transition, you will start to see yourself as a tech bro in education, a tech sis in hospitality, a tech bro in the financing, and a tech sis in healthcare.

“So the moment a fashion entrepreneur, a culture shaper in entertainment or media, healthcare, construction, hospitality, gender advocacy, governments and politics begins to ask the important question, how can I take my vision to the next level and solve a problem worth solving by leveraging the power of technology, then we’re going to see this remarkable shift that we’re going to do in the course of this decade,” she said.

From competitive to emergent advantage

Deji-Kurunmi delved into how the world of work and business strategy has evolved, particularly post-COVID. She argued that the old concept of competitive advantage has given way to emergent advantage, a new framework that emphasizes agility and innovation in today’s dynamic economy.

“We found ourselves transitioning to what is now called an emergent advantage. The world we were born into no longer exists, and markets no longer respond the way they previously did.

It’s now about building a new kind of advantage for leadership, innovation, and impact.”

She noted that this shift demands a new approach to strategy and organizational culture, she added, especially in developing economies.

Africa’s rise and role of Women

Deji-Kurunmi shed light on Africa’s growth trajectory, asserting that technology and innovation will play pivotal roles in shaping the continent’s future. She stressed the need for women to take centre stage in this transformation.

Deji-Kurunmi highlighted the importance of creating ecosystems that support women in technology. She called for investments in initiatives that democratize access to technology and foster stronger networks for women-led innovation.

“Tech is no longer reserved for a few; it is for everyone, women must be empowered to ask, ‘How can I use technology to take my vision to the next level and solve problems worth solving?’”

The matter now is the first reorientation that we must make for women in opening up a democratization of technology.