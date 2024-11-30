In this episode of The Novice, we dive into the world of investing with Muktar Mohammed, CEO of Asher Investment Ltd., as my guide. As someone with no prior knowledge of markets or stocks, I get to ask all the questions we’re usually too shy to voice, like “What is the stock market, and why should I care?” and “Do I need to be rich to start investing?”

Watch as Muktar patiently explains how to start investing with little money, avoid big risks, and understand what really makes investments grow. Tune in and subscribe to the Nairametrics YouTube channel for more practical financial tips!